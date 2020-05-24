Baseball

No joy in Chicago's Wrigleyville as pandemic shuts down baseball

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
28 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

By Brendan O'Brien

CHICAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - A passerby occasionally stops on the empty plaza to take a selfie under the "Wrigley Field Home Of Chicago Cubs" marquee or pause at the ballpark's locked gates for a glimpse at its fabled ivy and brick outfield wall.

The throngs of Cubs fans who pour out of the neighborhood bars and scurry inside the 106-year-old Wrigley Field before every home game are missing along with the palpable excitement that fills the Wrigleyville neighborhood of Chicago's North Side at least 81 times a season.

Baseball

Baseball-Stadium shuttered? No problem. Rent your Field of Dreams on Airbnb

10 HOURS AGO

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought one of Chicago's signature spots to a near standstill, devastating its businesses and disheartening die-hard Cubs fans who live steps from the park known as "The Friendly Confines."

"It's been a mixture of fear and hope," said Emily Young, a life-long fan and owner of two 7-Eleven franchises in Wrigleyville. "We are all scared. We don't ... know what tomorrow is going to look like and what baseball's going to bring."

The absence of baseball, which normally starts around early April, is almost too much to bear for Cubs fans, who are renowned for their patience, having waited 108 years for their club to win the World Series in 2016.

"It's real sad," said Richard Lind, 34, standing outside the park wearing a Cubs hat, an emblem of America's "national pastime."

"There is a definite void, especially when you need a distraction most," the bartender said.

The Cubs have postponed 30 of the 81 games scheduled to be played in 2020 at the 41,000-seat Wrigley Field

Major League Baseball is negotiating with its players association over a proposal for a modified season that could begin in July.

MISSING THE BURGERS AND HOT DOGS

Baseball's hiatus has evaporated the $870 million spent by fans annually inside and outside Wrigley, a good portion of which is revenue earned by Wrigleyville business owners, according to the Cubs.

The lack of business forced Harry Sdralis, owner of Wrigleyville Dogs stand near Wrigley, to reduce staff hours and forgo a paycheck.

"You're talking about massive losses right now. Massive," he said. "Our family business will continue because we are a strong family, strong community and strong city."

The lights are off and barstools turned upside down inside taverns and restaurants around the park. Signs on the doors thank customers and promise an eventual reopening.

Whether all 30 of MLB's stadiums will be available to host games is uncertain. Even if baseball resumes, it is likely that attendance will be limited or not allowed at all, a nightmarish prospect for Wrigleyville.

"How will the bars be able to pay their bills?" said Pete Mazzone, 37, who has worked at various Wrigleyville establishments. "My guess is that at least 30% of the bars and businesses will close."

Some establishments offer carry-out food, but that is a far cry from the electric atmosphere that consumes the neighborhood on the morning of an afternoon game, which often starts at 1:20 p.m.

"The smell of the burgers, hot dogs and peanuts ... we would be rocking and rolling by noon," Murphy's Bleachers manager Pat Curth said outside his bar facing Wrigley's bleacher gates.

From the singing of "Take Me Out To The Ball Game" that rings across Wrigleyville during the seventh-inning stretch, to the blue "W" flag waving high above the park after a victory, the team's allure draws the most fervent fans to live nearby.

Even if fans are banned from the park, "people will line the streets, just listening for the crack of a bat" said local resident Matt Patterson, 24.

Whatever the future holds, he said Wrigleyville will "be happier with baseball." (Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago Editing by Frank McGurty and Matthew Lewis)

Baseball

Baseball-Nationals players shoot down virtual World Series ring ceremony

15 HOURS AGO
Baseball

Baseball-Former All-Star and World Series-winning GM Watson dies aged 74

15/05/2020 AT 08:38
Related Topics
Baseball
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Baseball

Baseball-Stadium shuttered? No problem. Rent your Field of Dreams on Airbnb

10 HOURS AGO
Baseball

Baseball-Nationals players shoot down virtual World Series ring ceremony

15 HOURS AGO
Baseball

Baseball-Former All-Star and World Series-winning GM Watson dies aged 74

15/05/2020 AT 08:38
Baseball

Former baseball All-Star, GM Watson dies at 74

15/05/2020 AT 05:10

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Baseball

Red Sox World Series trophy damaged by beer can

00:00:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Baseball

Cubs celebrate historic championship

00:01:58
Play Icon
Play Icon
Baseball

Miami baseball star Fernandez had cocaine, alcohol in system during fatal crash

00:00:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Baseball

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona reacts to World Series game 3

00:00:28
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:54
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Toni Nadal explains what makes Rafa's forehand so unique and special

22/05/2020 AT 09:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

21/05/2020 AT 10:27
Play Icon
World Cup

Sterling axed? England ‘let slip starting XI for Panama’ as notes snapped

21/06/2018 AT 10:10
Football

The Warm-Up: Chastened champions, El Clasico, Jonjo Shelvey’s head goes

14/08/2017 AT 06:32
Premier League

Premier League is world's richest league, but poverty of the football cannot be disguised

12/08/2017 AT 06:38
Play Icon
Tennis

Rafa Nadal special: Experts explain secrets of his greatness

21/05/2020 AT 09:18
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: The secrets to stringing Rafa's rackets

20/05/2020 AT 15:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
World Championships

Taylor leaps to third triple jump world title

10/08/2017 AT 21:00
Germany Rally

Latvala: Lappi not ready for World Championship title

10/08/2017 AT 10:16
WTA Toronto

Konta suffers shock defeat in Rogers Cup second round

10/08/2017 AT 05:54
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleBaseball-Stadium shuttered? No problem. Rent your Field of Dreams on Airbnb
Next articleERC drivers who’ve raced: part two