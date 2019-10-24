Le Buzz

The USA Olympian threw out the first pitch before Game 2 at Minute Maid Park, but only after adding some serious flare with a back flip twist.

The 22-year-old stunned the fans in Houston with the electric performance - and she seemed to love starring on baseball's big stage.

Absolutely outrageous.

The Nationals upset the home fans by winning 12-3 to assume a 2-0 lead in the World Series.