Biles wows with incredible first pitch at World Series
Simone Biles produced possibly the greatest first pitch in World Series history as she wowed fans before Game 2 of the Houston Astros v Washington Nationals.
The USA Olympian threw out the first pitch before Game 2 at Minute Maid Park, but only after adding some serious flare with a back flip twist.
The 22-year-old stunned the fans in Houston with the electric performance - and she seemed to love starring on baseball's big stage.
Absolutely outrageous.
The Nationals upset the home fans by winning 12-3 to assume a 2-0 lead in the World Series.
