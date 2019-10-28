Red Sox introduce Bloom as chief baseball officer

Bloom, 36, previously served as senior vice president of baseball operations

with the Tampa Bay Rays. He takes over for Dave Dombrowski, who was fired in

September less than one year after Boston won the 2018 World Series.

"We believe Chaim is exactly the right person to lead the Boston Red Sox

baseball operation based on a number of attributes we sought in this process,"

said Red Sox principal owner John Henry in a release. "We had done exhaustive

work narrowing down candidates. That work led us to Chaim, who was the first

executive invited to Boston for an interview. He made a strong impression on

all of us and validated our initial research that he was the one to lead our

baseball operation."

Bloom, a Philadelphia native and Yale graduate, helped to make the Rays a

cost-effective winner. Tampa Bay made the playoffs as a wild-card team and

advanced to the American League Division Series, where the Rays took the

Houston Astros to a deciding Game 5 before falling.

"Chaim's rise from intern with the Rays in 2005 to Senior Vice President,

Baseball Operations speaks to his leadership, intelligence and work ethic,"

Red Sox chairman Tom Werner said. "He possesses the essential qualities to

establish a sustainable baseball operation throughout the organization with an

emphasis on long-term success at the major league level."

The Rays finished 12 games ahead of the Red Sox in the 2019 regular-season

standings despite having the lowest payroll in baseball on Opening Day at just

under $50 million. The Red Sox had the highest payroll at the start of the

season at $187 million.

The Red Sox have expressed a desire to move payroll under the luxury tax

threshold next season.

Bloom will have his work cut out for him quickly. Slugger J.D. Martinez can

opt out of his contract five days after the World Series ends, while 2018 MVP

Mookie Betts will become a free agent after the 2020 season.

"It is an incredible honor to have the opportunity to lead the Red Sox

baseball operations department," Bloom said. "The talent and dedication of our

staff, and the culture that they represent, are remarkable. I'm excited to

work with them to take this organization to new heights, and humbled by the

faith that John, Tom and (president and CEO) Sam (Kennedy) have in what we

will accomplish together. The bond between the Red Sox and our fans is second

to none, and my family and I are eager to make New England our home."

