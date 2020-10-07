Williams spent the past 15 years with the organization on a full-time basis

but has been involved with the Reds longer; his family is part of the Reds'

ownership group. He said he is going to work at the family-owned North

American properties.

"I am looking forward to the opportunity to work directly with my father and

uncle for the first time," said Williams, 50. "Aside from the Reds, we have a

lot of exciting businesses to grow."

Nick Krall will continue in his role as the team's vice president and general

manager, the team said.

"Dick is a Cincinnati Red through and through, and his departure from our

day-to-day operations leaves a void," Reds CEO Bob Castellini said. "We are

going to take a closer at the structure of our baseball operations before

making any decisions about replacing him."

The Reds qualified for the postseason four times in the past 11 years. They

were swept by the Atlanta Braves in the National League wild-card series last

week after finishing the abbreviated season 31-29.

The team won the NL Central Division twice during his tenure and won Baseball

America's Organization of the Year Award in 2012.

"It is the right time for me to begin a transition, both professionally and

personally," Williams said. "More than anything, I was so proud to represent

this unbelievable city of ours. It was the honor of a lifetime to be a small

part of assembling teams that went out and battled for these fans. My earliest

memories are of being a fan of the Reds and of my father and grandfather being

involved with the team and bringing that success. I always wanted to play a

part in bringing that full circle."

