Reports: 2021 World Baseball Classic canceled

The 2021 World Baseball Classic is off, according to multiple reports.

Enrique Rojas of ESPN Deportes reported Monday that the 20-team event won't be

played because of the coronavirus pandemic. USA Today, citing two sources,

also reported that the WBC has been canceled.

Baseball is scheduled to return to the Summer Olympics, which were pushed back

to a July 2021 start date, so international baseball remains on the calendar

for next year.

The WBC was scheduled to be played in ballparks in the United States, Japan

and Taiwan from March 9-23, with the semifinals and finals at Marlins Park in

Miami.

"Basically the only thing missing is an official announcement," a source told

Rojas.

In a statement to ESPN Deportes, the World Baseball and Softball

Confederation, a governing body of the WBC, said there had been no decision

about the 2021 event.

"The WBSC-sanctioned World Classic is jointly organized by MLB and the MLB

Players Association, with whom we are in constant contact," the WBSC said.

"Together with the MLB, we periodically review the status and any possible

changes in the tournament in general, and also, currently, due to the security

measures implemented regarding the coronavirus pandemic."

The United States won the event in 2017, defeating Puerto Rico in the final.

The quadrennial event likely won't be played before 2023, Rojas said,

explaining that the WBC is part of the MLB collective-bargaining agreement

that is due to expire in December 2021.

--Field Level Media

