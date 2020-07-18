Suspended Yanks RHP German hints he is done with baseball

Suspended New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German might not return to action when his punishment is up.

The 27-year-old right-hander posted Friday in Spanish on Instagram, "Me fui

del baseball, Gracias mi gente." ("I left baseball, thanks my people.")

German wrote an earlier Instagram post Friday that translated to read, "All

those who mark their history on both sides, I think that mark mine in the

#yankeestadium if I decide not to return I will be proud of my effort in my

11-year career. God bless everyone who supported me"

Baseball Baseball-Free agent Yasiel Puig says he has COVID-19 6 HOURS AGO

German accepted an 81-game suspension late last season for a violation of

Major League Baseball's policy prohibiting domestic violence. He has 63 games

remaining on the punishment ahead of the 2020 season that has been abbreviated

to 60 games due to the coronavirus pandemic. An agreement between MLB and the

players union in March will allow German to be eligible for all of the 2021

season.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked Friday about German's posts but said he

had no comment.

Last year, German went 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA in 27 games (24 starts), leading

the major leagues in winning percentage. He struck out 153 and walked 39 in

143 innings.

For his three-year major league career, all with the Yankees, German has a

20-11 record with a 4.52 ERA in 55 games (38 starts).

--Field Level Media

Baseball Baseball confirms six new positive COVID-19 tests 11 HOURS AGO