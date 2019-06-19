2019 NBA Mock Draft: Pels land Zion, Culver

Only a few players of recent vintage -- LeBron James in 2003 is the standard

bearer -- elicit the type of response from fans that Williamson did with the

Blue Devils.

The New Orleans Pelicans' timely lottery win puts a franchise in transition

into position for an about face with Williamson as the new building block

around which vice president of basketball operations David Griffin can erect a

contender in the Western Conference.

As former No. 1 pick Anthony Davis (2013) celebrates his new start alongside

James with the Lakers, the stage is set for Williamson and a new cast likely

to include another top-five pick Thursday.

How will the first round play out?

1. New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson, F, Duke

Williamson is an athletic freak of nature with Defensive Player of the Year

instincts and explosiveness to challenge any shot he wants to swat. Less

certain is how his game evolves from dunk-a-thon to his future fit as an NBA

power forward.

2. Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant, PG, Murray State

Maybe the most natural playmaker in the draft, Morant has All-Star ability as

a passer and scorer. Even if the Grizzlies show up in the lottery again next

summer, a core taking shape shows there's a path out of the Western Conference

cellar.

3. New York Knicks: RJ Barrett, F, Duke

Maybe the Knicks' reported love for Darius Garland is genuine, but Barrett is

built for the NYC spotlight and suits the blueprint in place for the evolving

Knicks.

4. New Orleans Pelicans: Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech

There is some Joe Johnson in Culver's game. He projects as a plus scorer and

defender while fitting a need in New Orleans immediately alongside Jrue

Holiday.

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Cam Reddish, SG, Duke

Culver would be the preference, and the Cavaliers could opt for Virginia

forward De'Andre Hunter, but Reddish gets the nod because of his range.

6. Phoenix Suns: Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt

If the Knicks go Garland, the Suns are a candidate to trade out with the

Atlanta Hawks or select the next best point guard in North Carolina's Coby

White. Garland paired with Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton would be a godsend

for first-year coach Monty Williams' building project.

7. Chicago Bulls: De'Andre Hunter, F, Virginia

Bigs have been the trend recently for the Bulls with Lauri Markkanen and

Wendell Carter. Hunter does many things well but isn't the big-ticket splash

Chicago hoped for amidst a season of stockpiled losses.

8. Atlanta Hawks: Jaxson Hayes, C, Texas

A modern-day version of Marcus Camby, Hayes enters the NBA needing physical

development to bring his game to the next level.

9. Washington Wizards: Coby White, PG, North Carolina

White becomes the salve the Wizards needed -- but never expected to be able to

get in this draft -- to survive without John Wall in 2019-2020. A high-energy,

ball-dominant point, White and Bradley Beal would work well together.

10. Atlanta Hawks: Tyler Herro, SG, Kentucky

A perimeter marksman who could play well off of Trae Young, Herro is known for

his in-the-gym range and serves as a luxury pick who also should be a safe-ish

selection.

11. Minnesota Timberwolves: Sekou Doumbouya, France

Doumbouya is raw and recognized more for his defense at this stage, but Ryan

Saunders and the Wolves can buy into a high upside project at this spot.

12. Charlotte Hornets: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, G, Virginia Tech

A combination guard with length to be a plus-defender, Alexander-Walker is the

type Michael Jordan can envision an immediate role for.

13. Miami Heat: Nassir Little, SF, North Carolina

Pat Riley likes proven players from proven programs. Little is explosive and

competitive with the type of natural gifts that indicate he'll be much more

than he was at North Carolina.

14. Boston Celtics: Rui Hachimura, PF, Gonzaga

Already seasoned as the pace-and-space 4 in Gonzaga's offense, Hachimura

contributes quickly and becomes the heir to Marcus Morris in 2020.

15. Detroit Pistons: Kevin Porter, Jr., SG, Southern Cal

Detroit's wing players leave a lot to be desired, and Porter brings one

definite skill: scoring punch.

16. Orlando Magic: PJ Washington, PF, Kentucky

An athletic and versatile piece to mix into the still-developing equation in

Orlando, Washington is unlikely to fall beyond the middle of the first round

because NBA scouts are sure he's going to contribute.

17. Atlanta Hawks: Goga Bitadze, C, Georgia/Serbia

An NBA rarity these days, Bitadze was evaluated as a true center. Some see

potential for him to develop into a stretch option and down-the-road answer at

the 5 for the Hawks.

18. Indiana Pacers: Keldon Johnson, G, Kentucky

Johnson should be a rotation guard at the very least, and with Victor Oladipo

recovering from quadriceps surgery, starting isn't out of the question as a

rookie.

19. San Antonio Spurs: Brandon Clarke, PF, Gonzaga

There's a lot to like about Clarke, including his size and defensive

potential, but Gregg Popovich will most value his versatility.

20. Boston Celtics: Matisse Thybulle, F, Washington

The best defensive player in the draft in the notebook of many scouts.

Thybulle, whose wingspan is 7-foot-1, paired with Marcus Smart would mean a

long day at the office for Eastern Conference combo guards.

21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Romeo Langford, SG, Indiana

A gamble on upside and potential after Langford grinded through injuries

during his only season at Indiana.

22. Boston Celtics: Cam Johnson, SF, North Carolina

At next to no cost, the Celtics land one of the best pure shooters in the

draft. He'll catch and shoot no matter who does the table-setting for Boston

this season.

23. Utah Jazz: Nic Claxton, F-C, Georgia

A defensive presence behind Rudy Gobert who showed at the NBA Scouting Combine

he could evolve as a stretch 4.

24. Philadelphia 76ers: Bol Bol, C, Oregon

With Joel Embiid likely in need of skimmed minutes, Bol is not ready to

contribute in a big way. But as a 7-foot-1 perimeter player, the 76ers could

add him to their intriguing blend of young talent for the matchup-minded Brett

Brown.

25. Portland Trail Blazers: Bruno Fernando, F-C, Maryland

Strong and springy, Fernando would add a physical presence who can block shots

and scrap for leftovers. He's not LaMarcus Aldridge but brings enough of a

mid-range shot to be a regular.

26. Cleveland Cavaliers: Chuma Okeke, F, Auburn

Likely a non-contributor as a rookie coming off of a torn ACL, Okeke can get

to know the cast in Cleveland while training for a role as Kevin Love Light.

27. Brooklyn Nets: Carsen Edwards, G, Purdue

Microwave offense behind the already established offensive options for the

Nets, and a ready spot starter should the Nets lure Kyrie Irving in free

agency.

28. Golden State Warriors: Ty Jerome, PG, Virginia

Calm and clutch under pressure with enough range to play here tomorrow, Jerome

bears some similarity to Klay Thompson but lacks the bounce and explosiveness

to become a lockdown defender.

29. San Antonio Spurs: Dylan Windler, SF, Belmont

With the selection shipped from Toronto via the Kawhi Leonard trade, Windler

brings a deep shooter who doesn't shy away from any competition, He could be

the perfect fit for the Spurs.

30. Milwaukee Bucks: Mfiondu Kabengele, C, Florida State

Brook Lopez could be lured away in free agency, and Kabengele is not the same

type of player, but he's an energy-and-effort, athletic big man who can mop up

misses and operate the pick-and-roll.

--By Jeff Reynolds, Field Level Media