2019 NBA Mock Draft: Pels land Zion, Culver
Zion Williamson created the type of viral anticipation reserved only for the great ones in his single season at Duke.
Only a few players of recent vintage -- LeBron James in 2003 is the standard
bearer -- elicit the type of response from fans that Williamson did with the
Blue Devils.
The New Orleans Pelicans' timely lottery win puts a franchise in transition
into position for an about face with Williamson as the new building block
around which vice president of basketball operations David Griffin can erect a
contender in the Western Conference.
As former No. 1 pick Anthony Davis (2013) celebrates his new start alongside
James with the Lakers, the stage is set for Williamson and a new cast likely
to include another top-five pick Thursday.
How will the first round play out?
1. New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson, F, Duke
Williamson is an athletic freak of nature with Defensive Player of the Year
instincts and explosiveness to challenge any shot he wants to swat. Less
certain is how his game evolves from dunk-a-thon to his future fit as an NBA
power forward.
2. Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant, PG, Murray State
Maybe the most natural playmaker in the draft, Morant has All-Star ability as
a passer and scorer. Even if the Grizzlies show up in the lottery again next
summer, a core taking shape shows there's a path out of the Western Conference
cellar.
3. New York Knicks: RJ Barrett, F, Duke
Maybe the Knicks' reported love for Darius Garland is genuine, but Barrett is
built for the NYC spotlight and suits the blueprint in place for the evolving
Knicks.
4. New Orleans Pelicans: Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech
There is some Joe Johnson in Culver's game. He projects as a plus scorer and
defender while fitting a need in New Orleans immediately alongside Jrue
Holiday.
5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Cam Reddish, SG, Duke
Culver would be the preference, and the Cavaliers could opt for Virginia
forward De'Andre Hunter, but Reddish gets the nod because of his range.
6. Phoenix Suns: Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt
If the Knicks go Garland, the Suns are a candidate to trade out with the
Atlanta Hawks or select the next best point guard in North Carolina's Coby
White. Garland paired with Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton would be a godsend
for first-year coach Monty Williams' building project.
7. Chicago Bulls: De'Andre Hunter, F, Virginia
Bigs have been the trend recently for the Bulls with Lauri Markkanen and
Wendell Carter. Hunter does many things well but isn't the big-ticket splash
Chicago hoped for amidst a season of stockpiled losses.
8. Atlanta Hawks: Jaxson Hayes, C, Texas
A modern-day version of Marcus Camby, Hayes enters the NBA needing physical
development to bring his game to the next level.
9. Washington Wizards: Coby White, PG, North Carolina
White becomes the salve the Wizards needed -- but never expected to be able to
get in this draft -- to survive without John Wall in 2019-2020. A high-energy,
ball-dominant point, White and Bradley Beal would work well together.
10. Atlanta Hawks: Tyler Herro, SG, Kentucky
A perimeter marksman who could play well off of Trae Young, Herro is known for
his in-the-gym range and serves as a luxury pick who also should be a safe-ish
selection.
11. Minnesota Timberwolves: Sekou Doumbouya, France
Doumbouya is raw and recognized more for his defense at this stage, but Ryan
Saunders and the Wolves can buy into a high upside project at this spot.
12. Charlotte Hornets: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, G, Virginia Tech
A combination guard with length to be a plus-defender, Alexander-Walker is the
type Michael Jordan can envision an immediate role for.
13. Miami Heat: Nassir Little, SF, North Carolina
Pat Riley likes proven players from proven programs. Little is explosive and
competitive with the type of natural gifts that indicate he'll be much more
than he was at North Carolina.
14. Boston Celtics: Rui Hachimura, PF, Gonzaga
Already seasoned as the pace-and-space 4 in Gonzaga's offense, Hachimura
contributes quickly and becomes the heir to Marcus Morris in 2020.
15. Detroit Pistons: Kevin Porter, Jr., SG, Southern Cal
Detroit's wing players leave a lot to be desired, and Porter brings one
definite skill: scoring punch.
16. Orlando Magic: PJ Washington, PF, Kentucky
An athletic and versatile piece to mix into the still-developing equation in
Orlando, Washington is unlikely to fall beyond the middle of the first round
because NBA scouts are sure he's going to contribute.
17. Atlanta Hawks: Goga Bitadze, C, Georgia/Serbia
An NBA rarity these days, Bitadze was evaluated as a true center. Some see
potential for him to develop into a stretch option and down-the-road answer at
the 5 for the Hawks.
18. Indiana Pacers: Keldon Johnson, G, Kentucky
Johnson should be a rotation guard at the very least, and with Victor Oladipo
recovering from quadriceps surgery, starting isn't out of the question as a
rookie.
19. San Antonio Spurs: Brandon Clarke, PF, Gonzaga
There's a lot to like about Clarke, including his size and defensive
potential, but Gregg Popovich will most value his versatility.
20. Boston Celtics: Matisse Thybulle, F, Washington
The best defensive player in the draft in the notebook of many scouts.
Thybulle, whose wingspan is 7-foot-1, paired with Marcus Smart would mean a
long day at the office for Eastern Conference combo guards.
21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Romeo Langford, SG, Indiana
A gamble on upside and potential after Langford grinded through injuries
during his only season at Indiana.
22. Boston Celtics: Cam Johnson, SF, North Carolina
At next to no cost, the Celtics land one of the best pure shooters in the
draft. He'll catch and shoot no matter who does the table-setting for Boston
this season.
23. Utah Jazz: Nic Claxton, F-C, Georgia
A defensive presence behind Rudy Gobert who showed at the NBA Scouting Combine
he could evolve as a stretch 4.
24. Philadelphia 76ers: Bol Bol, C, Oregon
With Joel Embiid likely in need of skimmed minutes, Bol is not ready to
contribute in a big way. But as a 7-foot-1 perimeter player, the 76ers could
add him to their intriguing blend of young talent for the matchup-minded Brett
Brown.
25. Portland Trail Blazers: Bruno Fernando, F-C, Maryland
Strong and springy, Fernando would add a physical presence who can block shots
and scrap for leftovers. He's not LaMarcus Aldridge but brings enough of a
mid-range shot to be a regular.
26. Cleveland Cavaliers: Chuma Okeke, F, Auburn
Likely a non-contributor as a rookie coming off of a torn ACL, Okeke can get
to know the cast in Cleveland while training for a role as Kevin Love Light.
27. Brooklyn Nets: Carsen Edwards, G, Purdue
Microwave offense behind the already established offensive options for the
Nets, and a ready spot starter should the Nets lure Kyrie Irving in free
agency.
28. Golden State Warriors: Ty Jerome, PG, Virginia
Calm and clutch under pressure with enough range to play here tomorrow, Jerome
bears some similarity to Klay Thompson but lacks the bounce and explosiveness
to become a lockdown defender.
29. San Antonio Spurs: Dylan Windler, SF, Belmont
With the selection shipped from Toronto via the Kawhi Leonard trade, Windler
brings a deep shooter who doesn't shy away from any competition, He could be
the perfect fit for the Spurs.
30. Milwaukee Bucks: Mfiondu Kabengele, C, Florida State
Brook Lopez could be lured away in free agency, and Kabengele is not the same
type of player, but he's an energy-and-effort, athletic big man who can mop up
misses and operate the pick-and-roll.
--By Jeff Reynolds, Field Level Media