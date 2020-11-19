2020 NBA Draft: Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman go 1-2

Another freshman, Memphis 7-footer James Wiseman, was selected No. 2 by the
Golden State Warriors. Wiseman played only three games for the Tigers before
an NCAA suspension directed him to the NBA.
Golden State reached the NBA Finals five years in a row before leading the NBA
in losses last season. The selection came on the same day the Warriors learned
shooting guard Klay Thompson, who missed last season with a torn left ACL,
hurt his right leg in a pickup game.
Edwards, who turned 19 in August, joins 2015 No. 1 pick Karl-Anthony Towns
with the Timberwolves, who had 19 wins in 2019-2020. He averaged 19.1 points
per game at Georgia.
Point guard LaMelo Ball, the 6-7 younger brother of New Orleans Pelicans point
guard Lonzo Ball, was picked third by the Charlotte Hornets. Lonzo Ball was
the No. 2 pick (Los Angeles Lakers) in the 2017 NBA Draft.
At No. 4, the Chicago Bulls surprised with the Florida State small forward
Patrick Williams, the Atlantic Coast Conference Sixth Man of the Year last
season. Williams, 19, is one of the youngest players in the draft and is
considered a big upside pick. He averaged 9.2 points for the Seminoles last
season.
--Field Level Media