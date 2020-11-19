2020 NBA Draft: Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman go 1-2

"It's an indescribable feeling. I can't even describe it," Edwards said in a

live ESPN interview moments after the selection was announced. "My family is

emotional. I'm sure when I get off of here I'm going to get emotional."

Edwards, who turned 19 in August, is slotted to receive a four-year contract

worth $44.2 million under terms of the existing collective bargaining

agreement.

It was the 11th consecutive draft in which the top player was a one-and-done

at the college level.

Another college freshman, Memphis 7-footer James Wiseman, was selected No. 2

by the Golden State Warriors. Wiseman played only three games for the Tigers

before an NCAA suspension directed him to the NBA.

Golden State reached the NBA Finals five years in a row before leading the

league in losses last season. The selection came on the same day the Warriors

learned shooting guard Klay Thompson, who missed last season with a torn left

anterior cruciate ligament, hurt his right leg in a pickup game.

"Being coached by Penny Hardaway and Mike Miller, I was already in an NBA

system," Wiseman said.

Edwards joins 2015 No. 1 pick Karl-Anthony Towns with the Timberwolves, who

had 19 wins in 2019-2020. He averaged 19.1 points per game at Georgia.

Point guard LaMelo Ball, the 6-7 younger brother of New Orleans Pelicans point

guard Lonzo Ball, was picked third by the Charlotte Hornets. Lonzo Ball was

the No. 2 pick (Los Angeles Lakers) in the 2017 NBA Draft.

At No. 4, the Chicago Bulls surprised with the Florida State small forward

Patrick Williams, the Atlantic Coast Conference Sixth Man of the Year last

season. Williams, 19, is one of the youngest players in the draft and is

considered a big upside pick. He averaged 9.2 points for the Seminoles last

season. Florida State teammate Devin Vassell, a 6-5 shooting guard, was

drafted 11th by the San Antonio Spurs.

Two more freshmen went fifth and sixth. Auburn's one-and-done defensive dynamo

Isaac Okoro was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Southern California

center Onyeka Okongwu, a high school teammate of the Ball brothers, joined the

Atlanta Hawks.

"I don't even know what to say right now," Okongwu told ESPN after the pick

was made. "I feel so blessed. I worked so hard to be here."

New York native Obi Toppin, the National Player of the Year at Dayton last

season, realized a lifelong dream of playing for the Knicks when he was chosen

with the eighth pick after French point guard Killian Hayes came off the board

to the Detroit Pistons. Toppin was a highlight reel dunker for the Flyers,

registering 107 dunks last season.

Toppin, a 6-9 forward, became the first draft pick of new Knicks president

Leon Rose.

The Washington Wizards used the ninth pick on 6-9 Israeli forward Deni Avdija.

Another 19-year-old prospect, he has played more than 100 professional games

internationally.

"It means a lot for me, for me to represent my country and be in the highest

spot possible, this is amazing," said Avdija, who played professionally

starting at age 16.

Maryland power forward Jalen Smith was picked 10th by the Phoenix Suns,

joining a frontline that includes 2018 No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton.

The Sacramento Kings grabbed Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton, a projected

top-five pick, at No. 12 to team the talented hybrid guard with point guard

De'Aaron Fox, the fifth pick in the 2017 draft.

Alabama point guard Kira Lewis Jr. was the New Orleans Pelicans' selection

with the 13th pick as a potential replacement for Jrue Holiday. The Pelicans

reportedly agreed to deal Holiday to the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this week,

with the swap yet to be finalized. Lewis was rated as the fastest player in

the draft by ESPN.

--Field Level Media

