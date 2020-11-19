2020 NBA Draft: Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman go 1-2

"It's an indescribable feeling. I can't even describe it," Edwards said in a
live ESPN interview moments after the selection was announced. "My family is
emotional. I'm sure when I get off of here I'm going to get emotional."
Edwards, who turned 19 in August, is slotted to receive a four-year contract
worth $44.2 million under terms of the existing collective bargaining
agreement.
It was the 11th consecutive draft in which the top player was a one-and-done
at the college level.
Another college freshman, Memphis 7-footer James Wiseman, was selected No. 2
by the Golden State Warriors. Wiseman played only three games for the Tigers
before an NCAA suspension directed him to the NBA.
Golden State reached the NBA Finals five years in a row before leading the
league in losses last season. The selection came on the same day the Warriors
learned shooting guard Klay Thompson, who missed last season with a torn left
anterior cruciate ligament, hurt his right leg in a pickup game.
"Being coached by Penny Hardaway and Mike Miller, I was already in an NBA
system," Wiseman said.
Edwards joins 2015 No. 1 pick Karl-Anthony Towns with the Timberwolves, who
had 19 wins in 2019-2020. He averaged 19.1 points per game at Georgia.
Point guard LaMelo Ball, the 6-7 younger brother of New Orleans Pelicans point
guard Lonzo Ball, was picked third by the Charlotte Hornets. Lonzo Ball was
the No. 2 pick (Los Angeles Lakers) in the 2017 NBA Draft.
At No. 4, the Chicago Bulls surprised with the Florida State small forward
Patrick Williams, the Atlantic Coast Conference Sixth Man of the Year last
season. Williams, 19, is one of the youngest players in the draft and is
considered a big upside pick. He averaged 9.2 points for the Seminoles last
season. Florida State teammate Devin Vassell, a 6-5 shooting guard, was
drafted 11th by the San Antonio Spurs.
Two more freshmen went fifth and sixth. Auburn's one-and-done defensive dynamo
Isaac Okoro was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Southern California
center Onyeka Okongwu, a high school teammate of the Ball brothers, joined the
Atlanta Hawks.
"I don't even know what to say right now," Okongwu told ESPN after the pick
was made. "I feel so blessed. I worked so hard to be here."
New York native Obi Toppin, the National Player of the Year at Dayton last
season, realized a lifelong dream of playing for the Knicks when he was chosen
with the eighth pick after French point guard Killian Hayes came off the board
to the Detroit Pistons. Toppin was a highlight reel dunker for the Flyers,
registering 107 dunks last season.
Toppin, a 6-9 forward, became the first draft pick of new Knicks president
Leon Rose.
The Washington Wizards used the ninth pick on 6-9 Israeli forward Deni Avdija.
Another 19-year-old prospect, he has played more than 100 professional games
internationally.
"It means a lot for me, for me to represent my country and be in the highest
spot possible, this is amazing," said Avdija, who played professionally
starting at age 16.
Maryland power forward Jalen Smith was picked 10th by the Phoenix Suns,
joining a frontline that includes 2018 No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton.
The Sacramento Kings grabbed Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton, a projected
top-five pick, at No. 12 to team the talented hybrid guard with point guard
De'Aaron Fox, the fifth pick in the 2017 draft.
Alabama point guard Kira Lewis Jr. was the New Orleans Pelicans' selection
with the 13th pick as a potential replacement for Jrue Holiday. The Pelicans
reportedly agreed to deal Holiday to the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this week,
with the swap yet to be finalized. Lewis was rated as the fastest player in
the draft by ESPN.
