2020 NBA Draft: Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman go 1-2

"It's an indescribable feeling. I can't even describe it," Edwards said in a

live ESPN interview moments after the selection was announced. "My family is

emotional. I'm sure when I get off of here I'm going to get emotional."

Edwards, who turned 19 in August, is slotted to receive a four-year contract

worth $44.2 million under terms of the existing collective bargaining

agreement.

It was the 11th consecutive draft in which the top player was a one-and-done

at the college level.

Another college freshman, Memphis 7-footer James Wiseman, was selected No. 2

by the Golden State Warriors. Wiseman played only three games for the Tigers

before an NCAA suspension directed him to the NBA.

Golden State reached the NBA Finals five years in a row before leading the

league in losses last season. The selection came on the same day the Warriors

learned shooting guard Klay Thompson, who missed last season with a torn left

anterior cruciate ligament, hurt his right leg in a pickup game.

"Being coached by Penny Hardaway and Mike Miller, I was already in an NBA

system," Wiseman said.

Edwards joins 2015 No. 1 pick Karl-Anthony Towns with the Timberwolves, who

had 19 wins in 2019-2020. He averaged 19.1 points per game at Georgia.

Point guard LaMelo Ball, the 6-7 younger brother of New Orleans Pelicans point

guard Lonzo Ball, was picked third by the Charlotte Hornets. Lonzo Ball was

the No. 2 pick (Los Angeles Lakers) in the 2017 NBA Draft.

At No. 4, the Chicago Bulls surprised with the Florida State small forward

Patrick Williams, the Atlantic Coast Conference Sixth Man of the Year last

season. Williams, 19, is one of the youngest players in the draft and is

considered a big upside pick. He averaged 9.2 points for the Seminoles last

season. Florida State teammate Devin Vassell, a 6-5 shooting guard, was

drafted 11th overall by the San Antonio Spurs.

Two more freshmen went fifth and sixth. Auburn's one-and-done defensive dynamo

Isaac Okoro was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Southern California

center Onyeka Okongwu, a high school teammate of the Ball brothers, joined the

Atlanta Hawks.

"I don't even know what to say right now," Okongwu told ESPN after the pick

was made. "I feel so blessed. I worked so hard to be here."

New York native Obi Toppin, the National Player of the Year at Dayton last

season, realized a lifelong dream of playing for the Knicks when he was chosen

with the eighth pick after French point guard Killian Hayes came off the board

to the Detroit Pistons. Toppin was a highlight reel dunker for the Flyers,

registering 107 dunks last season.

Toppin, a 6-9 forward, became the first draft pick of new Knicks president

Leon Rose.

The Washington Wizards used the ninth pick on 6-9 Israeli forward Deni Avdija.

Another 19-year-old prospect, he has played more than 100 professional games

internationally.

"It means a lot for me, for me to represent my country and be in the highest

spot possible, this is amazing," said Avdija, who played professionally

starting at age 16.

Maryland power forward Jalen Smith was picked 10th by the Phoenix Suns,

joining a frontline that includes 2018 No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton.

The Sacramento Kings grabbed Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton, a projected

top-five pick, at No. 12 to team the talented hybrid guard with point guard

De'Aaron Fox, the fifth pick in the 2017 draft.

Alabama point guard Kira Lewis Jr. was the New Orleans Pelicans' selection

with the 13th pick as a potential replacement for Jrue Holiday. The Pelicans

reportedly agreed to deal Holiday to the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this week,

with the swap yet to be finalized. Lewis was rated as the fastest player in

the draft by ESPN.

The Boston Celtics, who entered Wednesday with three picks in the opening

round, used the final pick in the lottery (No. 14) to add sharpshooter Aaron

Nesmith of Vanderbilt. Nesmith shot 52.2 percent from 3-point range and

averaged 23 points per game in 14 games as a sophomore last season before a

foot injury ended his college career.

North Carolina freshman point guard Cole Anthony, the son of former NBA guard

Greg Anthony, was drafted 15th by the Orlando Magic.

The first announced trade of a draft pick on the night came when the Detroit

Pistons moved into the 16th spot in a proposed deal with the Portland Trail

Blazers to grab Washington forward Isaiah Stewart.

First-year Pistons general manager Troy Weaver wasn't done. Detroit acquired

the 19th pick in a proposed three-way swap involving the Brooklyn Nets and Los

Angeles Clippers to select Villanova forward Saddiq Bey.

The Timberwolves' second selection of the night was forward Aleksej Pokusevski

at No. 17, but the 7-foot Serbian reportedly was to be dealt to the Oklahoma

City Thunder.

The Dallas Mavericks' pick at No. 18 was guard Josh Green, a 6-6 Australian

who played one season at Arizona.

The Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat acquired Memphis freshman forward

Precious Achiuwa with the 20th pick before the Philadelphia 76ers chose

Kentucky's Tyrese Maxey at No. 21. Maxey, a shooting guard, has trained with

LeBron James and 76ers All-Star point guard Ben Simmons.

2020 NBA DRAFT

First round

1. Minnesota Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards, G, Georgia

2. Golden State Warriors, James Wiseman, C, Memphis

3. Charlotte Hornets, LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks (Australia)

4. Chicago Bulls, Patrick Williams, SF, Florida State

5. Cleveland Cavaliers, Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

6. Atlanta Hawks, Onyeka Okongwu, C, Southern California

7. Detroit Pistons, Killian Hayes, PG, France

8. New York Knicks, Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

9. Washington Wizards, Deni Avdija, SF, Israel

10. Phoenix Suns, Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland

11. San Antonio Spurs, Devin Vassell, SG, Florida State

12. Sacramento Kings, Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

13. New Orleans Pelicans, Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

14. Boston Celtics, Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

15. Orlando Magic, Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

16. Portland Trail Blazers, Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington (reportedly traded

to Detroit via Houston)

17. Minnesota Timberwolves, Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Serbia (reportedly traded

to Oklahoma City)

18. Dallas Mavericks, Josh Green, SG, Arizona

19. Brooklyn Nets, Saddiq Bey, PF, Villanova (reportedly traded to Detroit via

L.A. Clippers)

20. Miami Heat, Precious Achiuwa, PF, Memphis

21. Philadelphia 76ers, Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

22. Denver Nuggets, Zeke Nnaji, PF, Arizona

23. New York Knicks, Leandro Bolmaro, SG, Argentina (reportedly traded to

Minnesota)

24. Milwaukee Bucks, RJ Hampton, PG, New Zealand Breakers (reportedly traded

to Denver via New Orleans)

25. Oklahoma City Thunder, Immanuel Quickley, PG, Kentucky (reportedly traded

to New York)

26. Boston Celtics, Payton Pritchard, PG, Oregon

27. Utah Jazz, Udoka Azubuike, C, Kansas

28. Los Angeles Lakers, Jaden McDaniels, PF, Washington (reportedly traded to

Minnesota via Oklahoma City)

29. Toronto Raptors, Malachi Flynn, PG, San Diego State

30. Boston Celtics, Desmond Bane, SG, TCU (reportedly traded to Memphis)

Second round

31. Dallas Mavericks, Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

32. Charlotte Hornets, Vernon Carey Jr., C, Duke

33. Minnesota Timberwolves, Daniel Oturu, C, Minnesota (reportedly traded to

New York)

34. Philadelphia 76ers, Theo Maledon, PG, France (reportedly traded to

Oklahoma City)

35. Sacramento Kings, Xavier Tillman Sr., C, Michigan State

36. Philadelphia 76ers, Tyler Bey, PF, Colorado (reportedly traded to Dallas)

37. Washington Wizards, Vit Krejci, PG, Czech Republic (reportedly traded to

Oklahoma City)

38. Utah Jazz, Saben Lee, PG, Vanderbilt (reportedly traded to Detroit)

39. New Orleans Pelicans, Elijah Hughes, SG, Syracuse (reportedly traded to

Utah)

40. Memphis Grizzlies, Robert Woodard II, SF, Mississippi State

41. San Antonio Spurs, Tre Jones, PG, Duke

42. New Orleans Pelicans, Nick Richards, C Kentucky (reportedly traded to

Charlotte)

43. Sacramento Kings, Jahmi'us Ramsey, PG, Texas Tech

44. Chicago Bulls, Marko Simonovic, C, Montenegro

45. Milwaukee Bucks, Jordan Nwora, PF, Louisville

46. Portland Trail Blazers, CJ Elleby, SG, Washington State

47. Boston Celtics, Yam Madar, PG, Israel

48. Golden State Warriors, Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

49. Philadelphia 76ers, Isaiah Joe, SG, Arkansas

50. Atlanta Hawks, Skylar Mays, SG, LSU

51. Golden State Warriors, Justinian Jessup, SG, Boise State

52. Sacramento Kings, KJ Martin, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (reportedly

traded to Houston)

53. Oklahoma City Thunder, Cassius Winston, PG, Michigan State (reportedly

traded to Washington)

54. Indiana Pacers, Cassius Stanley, SG, Duke

55. Brooklyn Nets, Jay Scrubb, SG, John A. Logan College

56. Charlotte Hornets, Grant Riller, PG, Charleston

57. Los Angeles Clippers, Reggie Perry, C, Mississippi State

58. Philadelphia 76ers, Paul Reed, PF, DePaul

59. Toronto Raptors, Jalen Harris, SG, Nevada

60. New Orleans Pelicans, Sam Merrill, SG, Utah State (reportedly traded to

Milwaukee)

--Field Level Media

