Guard
Georgia
OVERVIEW
Edwards was projected as a top-five prospect entering the college basketball
season, and that didn't change following his short stint at Georgia.
Edwards averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game as the
undisputed defensive focal point for opposing teams.
At 6-feet-5 and 225 pounds, Edwards already has an NBA body. He uses a blend
of strength and athleticism to drive and finish at the rim through contact. He
is also a streaky shot-maker off the dribble and at all three levels of the
court.
Edwards' combination of physical frame and creativity to create his own shot
makes him a potentially potent NBA shooting guard.
ANALYSIS
Edwards has drawn comparisons to Bradley Beal and Victor Oladipo, but he is
not projected as a guaranteed superstar. But he also might be the surest
prospect in an unpredictable draft. He is expected to be, at least, a solid
role player capable of scoring in bunches.
There are questions about Edwards' effort level (particularly on defense),
focus and decision-making. It's also fair to wonder if Edwards has the
"winner" intangible, after Georgia went 16-16 and 5-13 in conference play
before the season ended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
During a live ESPN interview just before the draft lottery, Edwards said the
biggest thing he learned during his college season was how to handle failure.
Edwards also needs to improve his passing and shot selection. Perhaps that
will come with more structure on an NBA roster, where he is not the bona fide
star free to let it rip.
Edwards appears to be the best positional fit for the Minnesota Timberwolves,
who hold the No. 1 overall pick and already have big man Karl-Anthony Towns
and point guard D'Angelo Russell on the roster.
Projection: Top 5 pick
