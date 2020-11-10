Guard

OVERVIEW

Edwards was projected as a top-five prospect entering the college basketball

season, and that didn't change following his short stint at Georgia.

Edwards averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game as the

undisputed defensive focal point for opposing teams.

At 6-feet-5 and 225 pounds, Edwards already has an NBA body. He uses a blend

of strength and athleticism to drive and finish at the rim through contact. He

is also a streaky shot-maker off the dribble and at all three levels of the

court.

Edwards' combination of physical frame and creativity to create his own shot

makes him a potentially potent NBA shooting guard.

ANALYSIS

Edwards has drawn comparisons to Bradley Beal and Victor Oladipo, but he is

not projected as a guaranteed superstar. But he also might be the surest

prospect in an unpredictable draft. He is expected to be, at least, a solid

role player capable of scoring in bunches.

There are questions about Edwards' effort level (particularly on defense),

focus and decision-making. It's also fair to wonder if Edwards has the

"winner" intangible, after Georgia went 16-16 and 5-13 in conference play

before the season ended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During a live ESPN interview just before the draft lottery, Edwards said the

biggest thing he learned during his college season was how to handle failure.

Edwards also needs to improve his passing and shot selection. Perhaps that

will come with more structure on an NBA roster, where he is not the bona fide

star free to let it rip.

Edwards appears to be the best positional fit for the Minnesota Timberwolves,

who hold the No. 1 overall pick and already have big man Karl-Anthony Towns

and point guard D'Angelo Russell on the roster.

Projection: Top 5 pick

