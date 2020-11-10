Guard

North Carolina

Basketball 2020 NBA draft profile: Aaron Nesmith 29 MINUTES AGO

OVERVIEW

The son of longtime NBA player and current analyst Greg Anthony, Cole was

rated as the nation's fourth-best recruit (247Sports composite) in the 2019

class.

But his draft stock slipped over his only college season, after missing time

due to knee surgery and playing for a North Carolina team that took a stunning

nosedive in 2019-20.

Anthony is generously listed at 6-feet-3 and 190 pounds. He averaged 18.5

points, 5.7 rebounds and four assists over 22 games this past season.

ANALYSIS

Anthony is a high-usage, score-first point guard, which naturally makes him

one of the more polarizing prospects in this year's draft class.

He is known as a streaky shooter. That reputation has statistical evidence, as

he made only 38 percent of his attempts from the field this past season.

Anthony will shoot off the catch and while pulling up, but improved shot

selection will be key at the NBA level. He can also create space for himself

to drive inside, but only converted 53.6 percent of his attempts around the

rim (hoopmath.com).

It's fair to wonder how much of that inefficiency was due to a lack of talent

surrounding him at North Carolina, and the need for him to dominate the ball

and figure out ways to score.

Anthony can handle the ball in the pick and roll and is dynamic in transition.

He is a great rebounder for his size, helping ignite the break. But he is not

a strong passer, which is disappointing for a point guard.

Anthony draws comparisons to Austin Rivers - a bench spark, but not a starting

point guard. Depending on where he goes in the draft, Anthony could be a

contender for the "good stats, bad team" label.

Projection: First round pick

--Field Level Media

Basketball 2020 NBA draft profile: Isaac Okoro 37 MINUTES AGO