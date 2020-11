Forward

Maccabi Tel Aviv

OVERVIEW

Avdija is a 19-year-old Israeli forward who most recently played for Maccabi

Tel Aviv in his home country. He is the son of Zufer Avdija, who also played

professionally in Europe.

made his professional debut at 16, becoming the youngest to ever

play for Maccabi Tel Aviv's senior team. He helped Maccabi Tel Aviv to three

consecutive Israeli League championships from 2018-20 and became the youngest

MVP in league history this past season.

At 6-feet-9, 215 pounds, Avdija can play both forward spots while handling the

ball and initiating the offense. His shooting range is noteworthy but

inconsistent.

He averaged 13.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game in the 2019-20

Israel - Winner League.

ANALYSIS

Avdija draws comparisons to fellow European Dario Saric, who does a little bit

of everything well.

Avdija's biggest strength is his playmaking and vision, making him a fit for a

"point forward" role. His ballhandling is valuable in the pick-and-roll and

pushing the ball in transition. He is also a solid finisher inside.

The biggest concern about Avdija is shooting. He shot 38.7 percent from

3-point distance in 2019-20 and, more glaringly, 58.1 percent on free throws.

Tweaked mechanics yielded better results in recent months, but there is not

yet enough evidence to conclude his shot is fixed for good.

Avdija also has the ability to play within a team defensive scheme.

In an uncertain draft, Avdija is an uncertain prospect. The inconsistent

competition level in Israel can make it challenging to evaluate him. But for a

team with bona fide scorers, especially at guard, Avdija could be an

intriguing pick.

Projection: Lottery pick

