OVERVIEW

Vassell is another player who rose from three-star high school recruit to

likely lottery draft pick.

As a sophomore, he was the best player on a Florida State team that won its

first ACC regular-season title in program history and was a Final Four

contender before the coronavirus pandemic canceled the NCAA Tournament.

Vassell fits the prototype of a long 3-and-D wing player. He has a 6-foot-7,

194-pound frame with a 6-10 wingspan. He averaged 1.4 steals per game and shot

41.5 percent from 3-point range this past season.

Vassell also averaged 12.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

ANALYSIS

Vassell brings hustle and precision to the defensive perimeter. He is

aggressive on the ball. He rotates and closes out. And when he's off the ball,

he jumps passing lanes, helps from the weak side and contests shots. He

averaged one block per game this past season, which is a lot for a player his

size.

Offensively, Vassell's 3-point percentage immediately stands out. But he also

shot 49 percent from the field and scored from all over the floor. He can

score off the catch and by pulling up. A reason his scoring average was not

higher was because a talented Florida State team deliberately spread the ball

around.

Vassell is rated as a solid passer but could improve as a ballhandler in order

to drive and finish or kick more effectively at the NBA level. And in weighing

less than 200 pounds, Vassell needs to bulk up to hold his ground against

professional opponents.

Vassell is not the flashiest prospect. But he could immediately help at the

ever-important wing position.

Projection: Lottery pick

