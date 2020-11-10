Forward
Florida State
OVERVIEW
Vassell is another player who rose from three-star high school recruit to
likely lottery draft pick.
As a sophomore, he was the best player on a Florida State team that won its
first ACC regular-season title in program history and was a Final Four
contender before the coronavirus pandemic canceled the NCAA Tournament.
Vassell fits the prototype of a long 3-and-D wing player. He has a 6-foot-7,
194-pound frame with a 6-10 wingspan. He averaged 1.4 steals per game and shot
41.5 percent from 3-point range this past season.
Vassell also averaged 12.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.
ANALYSIS
Vassell brings hustle and precision to the defensive perimeter. He is
aggressive on the ball. He rotates and closes out. And when he's off the ball,
he jumps passing lanes, helps from the weak side and contests shots. He
averaged one block per game this past season, which is a lot for a player his
size.
Offensively, Vassell's 3-point percentage immediately stands out. But he also
shot 49 percent from the field and scored from all over the floor. He can
score off the catch and by pulling up. A reason his scoring average was not
higher was because a talented Florida State team deliberately spread the ball
around.
Vassell is rated as a solid passer but could improve as a ballhandler in order
to drive and finish or kick more effectively at the NBA level. And in weighing
less than 200 pounds, Vassell needs to bulk up to hold his ground against
professional opponents.
Vassell is not the flashiest prospect. But he could immediately help at the
ever-important wing position.
Projection: Lottery pick
--Field Level Media