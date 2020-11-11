Forward

Maryland

Basketball 2020 NBA draft profile: Aleksej Pokusevski AN HOUR AGO

OVERVIEW

Smith averaged a double-double in his sophomore season in the Big Ten, which

is no small task, as the Big Ten was a veritable factory of big men last year

from one-time draft prospects Luka Garza and Kofi Cockburn to fellow prospects

Daniel Oturo and Xavier Tillman and more.

Smith, despite the attention of player-of-the-year candidate Garza in his

conference, averaged 15.5 points and 10.5 rebounds through 31 games, both

marks up considerably from his freshman year.

The big man shot 36.8 percent from 3-point range season and showed an adept

shooting touch. He actually finished the season with a better 3-point

percentage than teammate and star guard Anthony Cowan Jr., and averaged just

one-point shy of Cowan on the year.

Defensively, he averaged over two blocks a game, exhibiting a legitimate

ability to protect the rim.

Standing 6-feet-10, Smith has great length but a slim build. He can play a

stretch four but also has skills on the low block, and an ability to get by

defenders off the dribble. However, a lot of Smith's scoring did come from

around the basket in his career, such as put-back dunks or staying baseline.

ANALYSIS

With his length, and two-way playing ability, Smith is becoming a sneaky pick

in the draft - a guy who can be as high as a top-10 selection or lower

first-round.

Smith fits the modern big-man mold. Throughout his career with Cowan, the two

played a pick-and-roll game, suitable for the NBA. His smooth jumpshot is

ideal for the pick-and-pop scenario and he often would roll to the rim to dunk

a ball lofted to the rim.

His stationary shooting touch also plays perfectly for teams looking to space

the floor with a big.

He doesn't appear to be the quickest big man and he is thin, but his ability

to block shots and protect the rim should entice scouts. There aren't too many

big men in the draft with proven shooting range and shot-blocking ability.

Projection: First round pick

--Field Level Media

Basketball 2020 NBA draft profile: Tyrese Maxey AN HOUR AGO