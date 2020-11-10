Center

OVERVIEW

Wiseman was the nation's top overall recruit in the 2019 class, but only

played in three games for Memphis. He was suspended by the NCAA for receiving

improper financial benefits, then voluntarily withdrew from school to focus on

draft preparation.

Wiseman has the makings of a powerful big man on both ends of the floor. He

boasts a 7-foot-1, 237-pound frame and a 7-foot-6 wingspan, and is a threat to

block shots, rebound and score inside.

In three games with Memphis, Wiseman averaged 19.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and

three blocks. As a high school senior, he was the Gatorade National Player of

the Year after averaging 25.8 points, 14.8 rebounds and 5.5 blocks per game.

ANALYSIS

Wiseman is regarded as the best pure center in this class. But because of his

short-lived college career, Wiseman has a bit of an aura of mystery entering

the draft.

That lack of experience, along with his skill set, could mean he needs a more

simplified role at the beginning of his career. He is most effective as a hard

screener and rim-runner, with the occasional pop. He also possesses the

athleticism to run the floor and the versatility to finish with authority or

with touch.

There's not a lot of evidence (yet) of Wiseman as a reliable mid-range or

3-point shooter, which is becoming more necessary for the modern NBA big man.

Additionally, he is not a sharp ballhandler or playmaker.

But Wiseman has All-Defensive potential as a rim protector, and impressive

physical tools that can be applied on both ends.

With All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns already on the roster, the Minnesota

Timberwolves are unlikely to draft Wiseman first overall. But he could be a

perfect fit at No. 2 for the Golden State Warriors, who have long coveted a

center.

Projection: Top 5 pick

