Guard
NBL-Australia
OVERVIEW
Ball hopes to follow in the footsteps of older brother Lonzo, who was the
second overall pick in the 2017 draft.
LaMelo, though, played overseas instead of in college, most recently for the
Illawarra Hawks of the NBL in Australia. He averaged 17 points, 7.6 rebounds
and 6.8 assists per game, and was the league's Rookie of the Year.
Ball has not played since early December, after he suffered a bruised foot and
ultimately decided to shut himself down for the rest of the season. By then,
he had done enough to cement his status as a high-lottery draft pick.
Ball is a pure point guard because passing is his greatest strength. With a
6-foot-7, 190-pound frame and 6-10 wingspan, Ball also brings terrific size to
the position.
ANALYSIS
Ball is not just a creator for others because of his excellent handle and
court vision. After manipulating the defense with the ball, he routinely rips
off highlight-worthy passes.
Ball's size means he is already a great rebounder for his position and has the
potential to be a versatile defender.
Right now, Ball's greatest flaw is his shooting efficiency. He made only 25
percent of his 3-pointers, which can be contributed to iffy shot selection and
mechanics.
Like many young players, Ball also has a long way to go on defense. And, like
Anthony Edwards, some wonder if Ball is a "winner." Illawarra was the worst
team in the NBL, though the talent around Ball was not stellar.
Ball has superstar upside. Even if a team near the top of the lottery has an
entrenched starting point guard, it might be tough to pass on Ball.
Projection: Top 5 pick
--Field Level Media