Forward
Southern Cal
OVERVIEW
Okongwu has been under the radar for much of his basketball life. He played at
high school power Chino Hills, but the Ball brothers were the stars. He was
not a McDonald's All-American as a senior.
But throughout his one season at USC, Okongwu rose up draft boards. Before the
lottery, some believed he had the potential to go first overall.
At 6-foot-9, 245 pounds, Okongwu is undersized as a center. But he makes up
for that with production and hustle. He averaged 16.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and
2.7 blocks per game for USC, and shot 60 percent from the field.
Okongwu has a wide-ranging skill set. But he is already an excellent defender,
which is rare for a young big man.
ANALYSIS
Okongwu's versatility on both ends of the floor has drawn comparisons to Miami
Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo.
Offensively, Okongwu can handle and pass ... and can post up like an
old-school big man. Defensively, he has the mobility to guard the perimeter,
and the athleticism and timing to protect the rim. He can legitimately switch
positions one through five, and do whatever is required while defending the
pick and roll.
Though Okongwu can finish around the basket with power and touch, he is not a
reliable shooter. That's surprising, given he shot 72 percent from the
free-throw line this season. But that is why Okongwu currently projects as a
center, and not as a power forward.
Okongwu is also known for his high-energy motor and for doing the little
things to help his team win.
Who will be the first big man off the board? It will likely be between
Okongwu, James Wiseman and Obi Toppin.
Projection: Lottery pick
--Field Level Media