OVERVIEW

Okongwu has been under the radar for much of his basketball life. He played at

high school power Chino Hills, but the Ball brothers were the stars. He was

not a McDonald's All-American as a senior.

But throughout his one season at USC, Okongwu rose up draft boards. Before the

lottery, some believed he had the potential to go first overall.

At 6-foot-9, 245 pounds, Okongwu is undersized as a center. But he makes up

for that with production and hustle. He averaged 16.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and

2.7 blocks per game for USC, and shot 60 percent from the field.

Okongwu has a wide-ranging skill set. But he is already an excellent defender,

which is rare for a young big man.

ANALYSIS

Okongwu's versatility on both ends of the floor has drawn comparisons to Miami

Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo.

Offensively, Okongwu can handle and pass ... and can post up like an

old-school big man. Defensively, he has the mobility to guard the perimeter,

and the athleticism and timing to protect the rim. He can legitimately switch

positions one through five, and do whatever is required while defending the

pick and roll.

Though Okongwu can finish around the basket with power and touch, he is not a

reliable shooter. That's surprising, given he shot 72 percent from the

free-throw line this season. But that is why Okongwu currently projects as a

center, and not as a power forward.

Okongwu is also known for his high-energy motor and for doing the little

things to help his team win.

Who will be the first big man off the board? It will likely be between

Okongwu, James Wiseman and Obi Toppin.

Projection: Lottery pick

--Field Level Media

