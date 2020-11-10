Forward
Florida State
OVERVIEW
Williams was a reserve during his only season with Florida State, though he
picked up ACC Sixth Man of the Year recognition. His freshman year was
sprinkled with highlights -- as much as he could muster in less than 23
minutes per game. He averaged 9.2 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.
There's the athletic component for the 6-foot-7 player that tends to stand
out. He can get up and down the court in a hurry and has been described as a
high-energy player.
Those are good traits to have, but his overall skill level might not be fully
vetted at this point.
Williams played on an Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season championship
team. Florida State was defined by its balance and depth, so that's probably
why Williams didn't take more of a spotlight.
He had double-figure point totals in six of seven games during a late-season
stretch.
ANALYSIS
Williams might have benefitted from another season in the Florida State
system, and he definitely could have generated serious buzz with the usual
pre-draft circuit of all-star games and events. Yet his professional potential
is something that seems to be an overriding factor for a player who turned 19
years old this summer.
Natural ability and a limited resume might be enough to push Williams into the
lottery. He has a 6-11 wingspan that's bound to help him make an impact. He's
not shy about playing in the lane and that's something he'll likely need to do
as his perimeter skills continue to evolve.
He might be called upon for various types of defensive matchups, so that's
another area that might not have a full complement of evaluation at this stage
of his career.
Projection: First round pick
--field Level Media