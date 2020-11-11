Guard

Stanford

OVERVIEW

In one year, Terry rose from a high-school recruit rated outside the top 100

nationally (247Sports composite) to potential lottery pick.

Terry, a point guard, is another elite shooter with a high basketball IQ. He

shot 40.8 percent on 152 3-point attempts during his freshman year at

Stanford, averaging 14.6 points and 3.2 assists per game.

Terry has a slight frame at 6-feet-2 (NBA.com) and 160 pounds.

ANALYSIS

Terry is a bit of a polarizing prospect, mostly due to concerns about how his

body will develop. He absolutely needs to add more strength, or he will be

bullied by defenders on the perimeter and while trying to drive to the basket.

But Terry's shot release is crisp and pure. He can fire off the catch and by

pulling up. His 89.1 percent mark from the free-throw line further illuminates

his shooting prowess. It's surprising that he does not yet have a reliable

step-back move, but that can be developed as a professional.

Though Terry's assist numbers (3.2 apg) are not eye-popping for a point guard,

he creatively keeps the ball moving for "hockey assists" and makes smart

decisions in the pick and roll. However, he does not have the strongest

handle, and falls into a bad habit of prematurely picking up his dribble.

Terry has also demonstrated mental toughness and competitiveness for his size.

An example: He averaged 4.5 rebounds per game at Stanford, despite being so

undersized.

Terry may have entered the draft too soon. But in an uncertain class, Terry is

an intriguing project. Those who are highest on Terry compare him to CJ

McCollum, Steph Curry and Trae Young.

Projection: First round pick

