Guard

Iowa State

Basketball 2020 NBA draft profile: RJ Hampton

OVERVIEW

Haliburton is another player who rose from unheralded recruit to likely

lottery pick.

A three-star recruit out of high school, Haliburton was rarely evaluated by

college coaches while mostly absent from the AAU circuit.

But after two seasons at Iowa State, Haliburton is a ready-made point guard.

Haliburton boasts a long 6-foot-5, 175-pound frame. He possesses a high

basketball IQ, with natural feel and vision. He uses sharp passing to make

plays for

teammates. And he is an effective spot-up shooter.

Haliburton averaged 15.2 points, 6.5 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game last

season.

ANALYSIS

Haliburton will not blow anybody away with his athleticism, which could limit

his ability to drive and finish at the NBA level.

Instead, he is a dependable ball-handler capable of manipulating the defense,

and an excellent decision-maker. He also has experience playing off the ball

and alongside NBA talent, such as Cyclone-turned-Laker Talen Horton-Tucker.

Basketball purists will nitpick Haliburton's funky jumper mechanics. But he

shot 50.9 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from 3-point range over his

two college seasons.

Defensively, Haliburton has struggled a bit in 1-on-1 situations. He has

exhibited strong instincts within a team concept, where he can use his length

to disrupt passing lanes and rotate.

Haliburton does not have the upside of fellow point guards LeMelo Ball or

Killian Hayes. He may never develop into a full-time starter. But he

immediately projects as a solid backup combo guard, and could be the most

equipped to contribute right away.

Projection: Lottery pick

--Field Level Media

