Guard
Iowa State
OVERVIEW
Haliburton is another player who rose from unheralded recruit to likely
lottery pick.
A three-star recruit out of high school, Haliburton was rarely evaluated by
college coaches while mostly absent from the AAU circuit.
But after two seasons at Iowa State, Haliburton is a ready-made point guard.
Haliburton boasts a long 6-foot-5, 175-pound frame. He possesses a high
basketball IQ, with natural feel and vision. He uses sharp passing to make
plays for
teammates. And he is an effective spot-up shooter.
Haliburton averaged 15.2 points, 6.5 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game last
season.
ANALYSIS
Haliburton will not blow anybody away with his athleticism, which could limit
his ability to drive and finish at the NBA level.
Instead, he is a dependable ball-handler capable of manipulating the defense,
and an excellent decision-maker. He also has experience playing off the ball
and alongside NBA talent, such as Cyclone-turned-Laker Talen Horton-Tucker.
Basketball purists will nitpick Haliburton's funky jumper mechanics. But he
shot 50.9 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from 3-point range over his
two college seasons.
Defensively, Haliburton has struggled a bit in 1-on-1 situations. He has
exhibited strong instincts within a team concept, where he can use his length
to disrupt passing lanes and rotate.
Haliburton does not have the upside of fellow point guards LeMelo Ball or
Killian Hayes. He may never develop into a full-time starter. But he
immediately projects as a solid backup combo guard, and could be the most
equipped to contribute right away.
Projection: Lottery pick
--Field Level Media