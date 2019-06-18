2020 NBA prospect LaMelo Ball heads to Australia

Ball will join another American teenager, guard RJ Hampton, for the upcoming

season in the NBL, which is promoting its Next Stars program as an alternative

to spending a year in college before players are eligible for the NBA Draft.

Ball, the younger brother of New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball,

likely would not have been eligible to play collegiately because of his

professional experience in Lithuania before returning to high school, as well

as a shoe deal with the family's Big Baller Brand. But he told ESPN he thinks

the NBL can be his launching pad to the 2020 draft.

"My agents did a ton of research on the options I had to play this coming

season, and Australia really made sense for me," Ball told ESPN.

"They have a really strong league, with excellent coaches and great players,

including former and future NBA players, and great strength and conditioning

programs. My goal is to be the top pick in next year's draft, and I feel they

can help me reach that goal. Also, the timing of the season works well with

the timing of next year's draft."

The nine-team NBL runs from early October to late March.

Ball and Hampton were considered five-star recruits in the 2019 class,

according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Hampton gave up his college

eligibility last month to sign with the New Zealand Breakers.

"I had already decided to play in the NBL prior to RJ's decision, I just

hadn't yet narrowed down the team," Ball told ESPN. "But having RJ there only

adds to the excitement. I think it will be a good experience for both of us to

be there at the same time and to be able to play against one another."

Ball agreed to a two-year contract that includes opt-outs for the NBA, ESPN

reported.

Brian Bowen became the first NBL Next Star last season, when he played for the

Sydney Kings. He is eligible for Thursday's NBA Draft.

--Field Level Media