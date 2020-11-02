The team also announced general manager Elton Brand signed a multi-year

contract extension.

Morey joins the Sixers after a 14-year run -- 13 as GM -- with the Houston

Rockets, completing the team's makeover after hiring Doc Rivers as coach last

month.

"Daryl Morey is one of the very best front-office executives in the NBA and

I'm thrilled to welcome him to Philadelphia as the 76ers President of

Basketball Operations," 76ers managing partner Josh Harris said. "Talent like

Daryl rarely becomes available so we moved quickly and aggressively to bring

him here. He has an extraordinary track record of success in this league as an

innovator, visionary and leader, and I believe he significantly improves our

chances of delivering a championship caliber team to our fans.

"This offseason, we made it our mission to make this organization better and

stronger. By hiring a tremendous front-office leader in Daryl and championship

coach in Doc, as well as extending Elton, we're proud of what we've

assembled," Harris said. "I'm excited for their leadership and look forward to

continuing to build a team this city and our fans can be proud of."

Morey announced in October that Nov. 1 would be his last day with Houston.

"Thank you to Josh Harris for the trust he has placed in me to lead the 76ers.

I am humbled by the challenge and will work tirelessly to win the hearts of

Philadelphia's legendary fans," Morey said. "The opportunity to work again

with Doc Rivers, Elton Brand, and a stacked roster that is ready to win made

this a can't miss opportunity."

The 76ers were 43-30 during the abbreviated 2019-20 regular season. They fired

coach Brett Brown after getting swept by the Boston Celtics in the opening

round of the playoffs.

--Field Level Media

