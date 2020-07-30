All players, coaches kneel before NBA game

Every person present at HP Fieldhouse on the ESPN Wide World of Sports campus near Orlando knelt during the national anthem before the first game of the NBA's restarted season on Thursday night.

All players, coaches and staff members of the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah

Jazz, along with all officials, wore shirts reading "BLACK LIVES MATTER,"

which was also printed on the court. Many locked arms with those next to them,

while some players raised fists in the air.

The anthem was performed virtually by Louisiana native Jon Batiste, who played

a rendition with a mix of piano and guitar.

Before the anthem, the TNT broadcast aired an introductory segment narrated by

rapper Meek Mill, promoting social justice initiatives and the BLM movement,

followed by a segment with several NBA players speaking on the subject.

Players displayed a variety of social justice messages on the backs of their

jerseys, including "Black Lives Matter," "Say Their Names" and "I Can't

Breathe."

The game was the first in four-plus months since the regular season was

suspended in March.

The Pelicans issued a statement that read, "The New Orleans Pelicans stand by

the ideals of freedom of speech and the right to peacefully protest.

Collectively with the Utah Jazz, our organization joins the NBA in supporting

our players and coaches. To promote meaningful change relative to social

justice and racial equality, the New Orleans Pelicans have partnered with our

players, staff and coaches to create a Social Justice Leadership Alliance

committed to furthering the discussion, listening and taking action to make

positive change in our community and our country."

The Jazz wrote in a statement, "The Utah Jazz are committed to advancing

social justice and stand in support of the players, coaches and staff as they

exercise their First Amendment rights, and use their voices, their

experiences, and their platforms to peacefully express themselves. We are a

values-based organization and believe in the foundational principles of

justice, equality, fairness, and economic empowerment. Our organization

strives to be a unifying force in our communities, and we hope this time in

our history can be a catalyst for positive change in a country we love."

--Field Level Media

