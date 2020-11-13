1 pick in the 2020
NBA Draft.
BetMGM and FanDuel shifted Ball ahead of Edwards this week.
Ball, a talented guard who played professionally in Australia last season, is
-176 at BetMGM and Edwards, a combo guard from Georgia, dropped from -200 on
Sunday to +175.
DraftKings in August listed Edwards as the favorite at -134 with Ball +280.
In October, Edwards was +125 and Ball moved to +200.
As of Thursday, Ball was the -200 favorite and Edwards was +155.
The Minnesota Timberwolves hold the No. 1 pick in the draft, which is
scheduled for Wednesday and will be a studio event with players joining by
video conference.
The Timberwolves met with Ball this week.
At BetMGM, Edwards is ahead of Memphis center James Wiseman (+600) and is the
favorite to be drafted second overall by the Golden State Warriors.
Dayton forward Obi Toppin, the AP National Player of the Year in 2019-20, is
+5000 to be the top pick in the draft at BetMGM. DraftKings lists Toppin at
+20000 to go No. 1.
--Field Level Media