1 pick in the 2020

NBA Draft.

BetMGM and FanDuel shifted Ball ahead of Edwards this week.

Ball, a talented guard who played professionally in Australia last season, is

-176 at BetMGM and Edwards, a combo guard from Georgia, dropped from -200 on

Sunday to +175.

DraftKings in August listed Edwards as the favorite at -134 with Ball +280.

In October, Edwards was +125 and Ball moved to +200.

As of Thursday, Ball was the -200 favorite and Edwards was +155.

The Minnesota Timberwolves hold the No. 1 pick in the draft, which is

scheduled for Wednesday and will be a studio event with players joining by

video conference.

The Timberwolves met with Ball this week.

At BetMGM, Edwards is ahead of Memphis center James Wiseman (+600) and is the

favorite to be drafted second overall by the Golden State Warriors.

Dayton forward Obi Toppin, the AP National Player of the Year in 2019-20, is

+5000 to be the top pick in the draft at BetMGM. DraftKings lists Toppin at

+20000 to go No. 1.

