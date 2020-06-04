Basketball

Basketball-China to resume domestic league on June 20

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

June 4 (Reuters) - China will resume domestic basketball league games on June 20 following the COVID-19 disruption, the sport's governing body in the country said on Thursday.

The top-flight Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league, which began in November last year, was suspended on Feb. 1 due to the novel coronavirus outbreak which has killed more than 4,600 people in mainland China.

However, the CBA said in a statement that it had received approval from sports and health authorities to resume matches later this month and that preparations were underway.

Basketball

League targets mid-October finish to virus-hit campaign

YESTERDAY AT 01:23

It added that the remaining games will be held in Qingdao City, Shandong province and Dongguan city, Guangdong province, respectively, with no supporters present.

Most of the 20 teams in the league had played 30 of their 46 regular season matches when the season was suspended. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

Basketball

Hall of Famer, former NBA MVP Unseld dies at 74

YESTERDAY AT 22:20
Basketball

Report: NBA Finals would end Oct. 12 under proposed plan

YESTERDAY AT 22:13
Related Topics
Basketball
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Basketball

League targets mid-October finish to virus-hit campaign

YESTERDAY AT 01:23
Basketball

Hall of Famer, former NBA MVP Unseld dies at 74

YESTERDAY AT 22:20
Basketball

Report: NBA Finals would end Oct. 12 under proposed plan

YESTERDAY AT 22:13
Basketball

Hall of Famer Wes Unseld dies aged 74

YESTERDAY AT 19:00

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Basketball

NBA star reveals his mother is in a coma, urges people to take coronavirus seriously

00:03:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Basketball

Steph Curry reacts as NBA postponed – Keeping people safe is first and foremost

00:00:50
Play Icon
Play Icon
Basketball

‘It’s a scary situation’ – NBA coaches and players react as player diagnosed and league postponed

00:03:56
Play Icon
Play Icon
Basketball

'Legends never die' - LeBron on Kobe Bryant

00:00:59
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

Rackets Down, Hands Up - Tennis stars join Frances Tiafoe in protest video

02/06/2020 AT 07:44
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Sancho hat-trick keeps Dortmund in title hunt

01/06/2020 AT 08:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

31/05/2020 AT 12:12
Play Icon
Tennis

Federer isolation volley challenge goes viral on social media

09/04/2020 AT 13:34
Premier League

Sterling leads the line for City, Hazard up top for Chelsea

08/12/2018 AT 17:01
Rome Masters

Zverev beats Isner to reach Rome final

20/05/2017 AT 15:39
Play Icon
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis cries after brutal loss to Graf in 1999

31/05/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis serves underarm TWICE against Graf

31/05/2020 AT 09:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Cycling

Blazin' Saddles: 12 scenarios for 2017 Milan-San Remo

16/03/2017 AT 18:15
Formula E

Junior electric single-seater revealed

15/03/2017 AT 14:43
Serie A

Juventus must not put too much pressure on Pogba, club legend warns

07/09/2015 AT 08:06
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleLeague targets mid-October finish to virus-hit campaign
Next articleEto'o - I used to hide playing football from my parents