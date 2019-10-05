Basketball-Delle Donne question mark hangs over WNBA finals

Elena Delle Donne, the Mystics' star forward and league MVP, scored a team-high 22 points in Game One but left Game Two with back spasms and was later diagnosed with a herniated disk.

The Mystics, who have never won a league title and came into this series as heavy favorites, listed Delle Donne as "questionable" in an injury report on Saturday. A team spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

Coach Mike Thibault said on Thursday he was optimistic his team could pull together, even without Delle Donne's presence on the court, but acknowledged the 30-year-old first-round draft pick would be "a huge weapon out of the lineup if she doesn't play".

The Mystics and Sun are tied 1-1 in the series and play on Sunday in Connecticut. (Reporting By Amy Tennery, editing by Ed Osmond)