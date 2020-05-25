Basketball

REFILE-Basketball-EuroLeague and EuroCup seasons terminated due to pandemic

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

(Fixes spelling of EuroCup in headline)

May 25 (Reuters) - Europe's top two club basketball competitions have been terminated this season without naming any winners due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers EuroLeague Basketball said on Monday.

"Having explored every possible option, the Executive Board has made the decision to cancel the 2019-20 EuroLeague and EuroCup," the organising body said on its official Twitter account.

The 2020-21 EuroLeague and EuroCup seasons will start on Oct. 1 and Sept. 30 respectively, said the statement, which added that the same 18 teams that contested this season's EuroLeague would also compete in the next campaign.

The two competitions were indefinitely postponed on March 12 and the statement said clubs, players and all stakeholders had been willing to resume action but were unable to do so due to concerns over the health and safety of athletes and staff.

"Without a doubt, this is the most difficult decision we have had to take in our 20-year history," said EuroLeague's president and chief executive Jordi Bertomeu.

"Due to reasons beyond our control, we have been forced to cut short the most successful and exciting season in European basketball history." (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Basketball
