Basketball-Fenerbahce players sent to hospital for coronavirus tests

Turkey was among the last countries to suspend its sports leagues, taking the decision on Thursday amid growing pressure from clubs, players and coaches. Turkey had come under international pressure to postpone competitions after the vast majority of European soccer leagues, and others globally, shut down.

The death toll in Turkey due to the coronavirus rose to nine on Friday, and the number of confirmed cases has surged since the first case was announced last week, reaching 670.

Fenerbahce basketball team played Tofas on March 15 and Istanbul rivals Besiktas on March 8.

