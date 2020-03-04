Basketball-FIBA postpones 3x3 Olympic qualifier in India over coronavirus

The International Basketball Federation said its decision to postpone the March 18-22 tournament in Bengaluru was made after careful consideration regarding the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The event was set to include 40 teams - 20 for each gender - who would battle it out for six tickets to Tokyo 2020, where 3x3 basketball will make its Olympic debut.

FIBA said it is working in close collaboration with the International Olympic Committee on the best solution possible since the event needs to occur before the April 24-26 FIBA 3x3 Universality Olympic Qualifier Tournament in Budapest.

The governing body also said its 3x3 Asia Cups have been rescheduled with the May 13-17 competition in Changsha, China moved to September from May and the 3x3 Under 17 event in Cyberjaya, Malaysia, moved to October from June.

In addition, the governing body said the men's and women's FIBA Under 16 Asian Championships, which were due to take place in Beirut and Canberra, respectively, have both been cancelled.

The coronavirus outbreak has prompted the cancellation or postponement of numerous major international sporting events and raised concerns about the Tokyo Olympics which is due to start on July 24. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Pritha Sarkar)