Basketball

Basketball HOF making changes to ensure safe induction ceremony

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Enshrinement ceremonies at the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame are set for Aug.

29, but they could be rescheduled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Boston Globe reported that officials there are considering alternate dates
in October or next spring and also are implementing protocols to make the
ceremony safe when it does happen.

Basketball

NBA confirms talks to restart season at Disney site

11 HOURS AGO

John Doleva, CEO of the Hall of Fame, told the newspaper that the ceremony
will move from Symphony Hall in Springfield, Mass., to the nearby MassMutual
Center. With a capacity of about 8,300 - or three times that of Symphony Hall
- the MassMutual Center can offer attendees space for social distancing.

The Class of 2020 is made up of players Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett
and Tamika Catchings, coaches Eddie Sutton, Rudy Tomjanovich, Kim Mulkey and
Barbara Stevens, and contributor Patrick Baumann.

Bryant, Sutton and Baumann will be honored posthumously.

Doleva said the 2020 group will be enshrined on its own and not in a combined
ceremony, as the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum has chosen to do.
Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker will be inducted on
July 25, 2021, in Cooperstown, N.Y., alongside any new members elected as part
of the Hall of Fame Class of 2021, instead of this July.

"I do want to make it very clear we will have a separate event for the class
of 2020 because of the notoriety of that class and, frankly, every class
deserves its own recognition," Doleva said of the basketball inductees. "There
is a potential next calendar year that we could have two enshrinements."

No decision will be made on rescheduling the August ceremony until Hall of
Fame officials see whether the event even could be held under Massachusetts
Gov. Charlie Baker's six-step reopening plan, Doleva said.

--Field Level Media

Basketball

NBA confirms talks to restart season at Disney site

20 HOURS AGO
Basketball

NBA in talks to resume season at Disney World

YESTERDAY AT 17:53
Related Topics
Basketball
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Basketball

NBA confirms talks to restart season at Disney site

11 HOURS AGO
Basketball

NBA confirms talks to restart season at Disney site

20 HOURS AGO
Basketball

NBA in talks to resume season at Disney World

YESTERDAY AT 17:53
Basketball

NBA confirms talks to restart season at Disney site

YESTERDAY AT 17:02

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Basketball

NBA star reveals his mother is in a coma, urges people to take coronavirus seriously

00:03:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Basketball

Steph Curry reacts as NBA postponed – Keeping people safe is first and foremost

00:00:50
Play Icon
Play Icon
Basketball

‘It’s a scary situation’ – NBA coaches and players react as player diagnosed and league postponed

00:03:56
Play Icon
Play Icon
Basketball

'Legends never die' - LeBron on Kobe Bryant

00:00:59
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

22/05/2020 AT 10:54
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Toni Nadal explains what makes Rafa's forehand so unique and special

22/05/2020 AT 09:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

21/05/2020 AT 10:27
Play Icon
World Cup

Sterling axed? England ‘let slip starting XI for Panama’ as notes snapped

21/06/2018 AT 10:10
Football

The Warm-Up: Chastened champions, El Clasico, Jonjo Shelvey’s head goes

14/08/2017 AT 06:32
Premier League

Premier League is world's richest league, but poverty of the football cannot be disguised

12/08/2017 AT 06:38
Play Icon
Tennis

Rafa Nadal special: Experts explain secrets of his greatness

21/05/2020 AT 09:18
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: The secrets to stringing Rafa's rackets

20/05/2020 AT 15:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
World Championships

Taylor leaps to third triple jump world title

10/08/2017 AT 21:00
Germany Rally

Latvala: Lappi not ready for World Championship title

10/08/2017 AT 10:16
WTA Toronto

Konta suffers shock defeat in Rogers Cup second round

10/08/2017 AT 05:54
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleNBA confirms talks to restart season at Disney site