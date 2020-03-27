Basketball-Japan's B.League cancels rest of season over coronavirus

It is the latest league in Japan to scrap the remainder of its season after Top League rugby said on Monday it was cancelling its remaining matches.

The B.League, which had already cancelled several games through April 1, was looking for a way to resume the schedule but decided to cancel the rest of the season to prioritise the health of players and fans, it said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Peter Rutherford )