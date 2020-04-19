Basketball-Vanessa Bryant posts tribute to Kobe on wedding anniversary

"My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby," she wrote on Instagram to accompany a photo of the couple.

"I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you."

Basketball superstar Kobe and one of the couple's daughters, 13-year-old Gianna, were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in southern California on Jan. 26.

Kobe and Vanessa have three surviving daughters who were not on the helicopter.

Kobe, a five-times NBA champion, was a fierce advocate for women's basketball.

He loomed large over the Women's NBA draft on Friday, when commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced the new Kobe & Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award.

