Basketball-Warriors' Curry breaks left hand in fall

The two-times NBA Most Valuable Player was injured when he landed heavily while driving to the basket during the third quarter of the team's 121-110 home defeat against the Phoenix Suns. X-rays confirmed the break, but there was no immediate word of how long he might be out of action.

Curry's injury came as the Warriors fell to 1-3 early in the new season.

The 2015, 2017 and 2018 NBA champions are struggling to replace Kevin Durant, who has moved to the Brooklyn Nets, and Klay Thompson, out indefinitely as he recovers from a torn knee ligament. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Tokyo; Editing by Himani Sarkar)