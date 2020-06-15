Basketball

Basketball-WNBA to play season at single site in Florida without fans

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

June 15 (Reuters) - The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) will begin its 2020 season in late July amid the COVID-19 outbreak with all games to be played without fans at a single site in Florida, the league said on Monday.

The WNBA said in a statement the IMG Academy in Bradenton will be the home for each of the league's 12 teams and serve as a single site for training camp, games and housing.

Teams will play a 22-game regular season games instead of the originally-scheduled 36 games, followed by a traditional playoff format of single-elimination games for the first two rounds and best-of-five series for the semis and finals.

Basketball

NBA star Durant buys stake in MLS side Philadelphia Union

2 HOURS AGO

Despite the shortened regular season, all players will receive their full salary and benefits during the campaign.

The WNBA said its priority remains the health and safety of players and staff, and that it is working with medical experts and government officials on a set of guidelines to ensure appropriate medical protocols are in place.

"We will continue to consult with medical experts and public health officials as well as players, team owners and other stakeholders as we move forward with our execution plan," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

"And, despite the disruption caused by the global pandemic to our 2020 season, the WNBA and its Board of Governors believe strongly in supporting and valuing the elite women athletes who play in the WNBA and therefore, players will receive their full pay and benefits during the 2020 season."

In April the WNBA postponed the start of its 2020 regular season, which was supposed to run from May 15-Sept. 20. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Basketball

NBA players, staff to have COVID-19 tests every other day

YESTERDAY AT 16:31
Basketball

Report: NBA young stars want insurance protection

YESTERDAY AT 21:44
Related Topics
Basketball
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Basketball

NBA star Durant buys stake in MLS side Philadelphia Union

2 HOURS AGO
Basketball

NBA players, staff to have COVID-19 tests every other day

YESTERDAY AT 16:31
Basketball

Report: NBA young stars want insurance protection

YESTERDAY AT 21:44
Basketball

Report: Irving asks NBA players to sit as protest of racism

13/06/2020 AT 05:18

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Basketball

NBA star reveals his mother is in a coma, urges people to take coronavirus seriously

00:03:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Basketball

Steph Curry reacts as NBA postponed – Keeping people safe is first and foremost

00:00:50
Play Icon
Play Icon
Basketball

‘It’s a scary situation’ – NBA coaches and players react as player diagnosed and league postponed

00:03:56
Play Icon
Play Icon
Basketball

'Legends never die' - LeBron on Kobe Bryant

00:00:59
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

10 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

YESTERDAY AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'He's really unique' - Berrettini lauds fellow Italian star Sinner

YESTERDAY AT 10:11
Play Icon
Premier League

RESULT: Kevin De Bruyne should win PFA Player of the Year

30/03/2020 AT 15:29
Football

Coutinho on bench for Liverpool's match with Sevilla after transfer saga

13/09/2017 AT 16:30
Formula E

Di Grassi named CEO of Roborace series

13/09/2017 AT 12:01
Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

13/06/2020 AT 15:25
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Adria Tour live on Eurosport

12/06/2020 AT 22:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Formula 1

Ocon will be ‘more careful’ battling Perez

01/08/2017 AT 14:34
Finland Rally

Toyota WRC rookie Lappi takes Finland lead

28/07/2017 AT 19:22
Premier League

Mourinho is ruining Pogba — he should be United's main creative force

14/06/2017 AT 09:51
View more

What's On

Previous articleNBA star Durant buys stake in MLS side Philadelphia Union