Booker sweeps Ayton in all-Suns NBA 2K final

Booker won the first two games of a best-of-three final series, beating Ayton

without playing as the Los Angeles Lakers, who are generally regarded as the

best team in the game. Playing as the Houston Rockets, Booker took the first

game 72-62 from Ayton, who used the Lakers. He won the second 74-62 while

playing as the Denver Nuggets against Ayton's Milwaukee Bucks.

"Feels good, bro," Booker said afterward. "It was a talented field. I said

from the beginning, it was going to be me and Deandre in the championship.

"... We've played in the past, and he's definitely a gamer."

Booker, the fifth seed in the 16-player tournament, won $100,000 to donate to

the coronavirus-relief charity of his choice.

Ayton, the 10th seed, trailed by only four at halftime of the first game after

hitting a buzzer beater with JaVale McGee. But Booker was red-hot from 3-point

range throughout the game, hitting 13 of 23 attempts, and also got 30 points

from his bench to close it out.

In the second game, Booker pulled away after halftime, putting the exclamation

point on the victory with a three-point play on a dunk by Paul Millsap with

less than 90 seconds to go.

Both finalists swept a member of the Los Angeles Clippers earlier Saturday in

the semifinals, with Booker beating Montrezl Harrell and Ayton dispatching

Patrick Beverley.

Booker played as the Clippers in the first game and cruised past Harrell, who

played as the Rockets, capping the win with a dunk by Harrell's virtual

character. In the second game, Booker (playing as the Toronto Raptors) came up

with a steal off Harrell (Milwaukee Bucks) with a two-point lead in the final

minute.

Ayton took the first game from Beverley playing as the Brooklyn Nets against

Beverley's Boston Celtics, hitting a 3-pointer in the final minute to put the

game out of reach. In the second game, Ayton played as his own team, the Suns,

and used a few big plays from his virtual character to handle Beverley's

Nuggets.

--Field Level Media