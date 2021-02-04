Great Britain suffered a bitter but not yet fatal blow to their hopes of qualifying for EuroBasket Women 2021 in the shape of 67-57 defeat to Belarus.

Chema Buceta's side went cold in the fourth quarter, scoring just six points and missing eight of 11 shots, to go down in a crucial Group G clash in Riga.

WNBA winner Temi Fagbenie did her bit with a double-double, putting up 25 points and 13 rebounds.

But it was a rough day for veteran Chantelle Handy - who dominated Poland from long range in November's qualifier - as she failed to make any of her five three-point efforts.

GB face a nervous wait with Belarus facing Poland in Saturday's decisive final group game to qualify for the tournament, set to be staged in Spain and France in June.

They were knocked off top spot by the loss in Latvia - with first-placed teams progressing automatically to the main draw and joined by the five best second-placed teams.

British Basketball will be keen to justify their new slate of UK Sport funding as they prepare to receive £1.35m for the Paris 2024 cycle as one of a series of new 'progression sports.'

