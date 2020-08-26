Bucks boycott playoff game to protest racial injustice - reports

an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott Game 5 of their playoff series against Orlando Magic in protest over racial injustice, according to multiple reports.

The action comes on the heels of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles, Editing by Franklin Paul)

