Bucks boycott playoff game to protest racial injustice - reports

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott Game 5 of their playoff series against Orlando Magic in protest over racial injustice, according to multiple reports.
The action comes on the heels of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles, Editing by Franklin Paul)
