Bucks close practice facility after positive COVID-19 test

NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - The Milwaukee Bucks of the National Basketball Association closed their practice facility after a player tested positive for the coronavirus, the team confirmed Monday, as the league prepared to resume its season.

Teams across the league are expected to travel to Orlando, Florida, this week to restart the season, which was abruptly suspended in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, with players living and playing at Walt Disney World.

The Denver Nuggets and the Brooklyn Nets also closed their practice centers after players tested positive last month, and the Sacramento Kings did so this week as well, according to media reports.

A spokesman for the Bucks confirmed the team had closed its practice facility after receiving test results from Friday but declined to comment further. The team's first scrimmage in Florida is scheduled for July 23 against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Orlando restart officially begins on July 30.

The NBA said last week that a total of 25 players and 10 staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 since June 23, when testing began. (Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis)

