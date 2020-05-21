Basketball

Bucks GM: NBA can return with 'safe, healthy' option

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

If commissioner Adam Silver and NBA owners can create a safe and healthy format for the league to finish the season, Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst expects the games will go on.

Horst was a guest on Bucks forward Pat Connaughton's radiothon fundraiser on
Thursday.

The team opened its practice facility on May 11 and continues to approach the
hiatus, now over two months, as a temporary pause in the season.

Basketball

Report: NBA leaning heavily toward Disney World

YESTERDAY AT 21:49

"I have complete confidence that if there's a way for us to return to
basketball, return to play, in a healthy and safe manner, for our players and
for the public and people that would be involved, that our league will figure
out how to do it," Horst said. "Commissioner Silver is incredible."

The Bucks are leading the NBA with a 53-12 record.

If the NBA decides to shift immediately to the postseason under the
traditional eight-team, conference-based format, the Bucks would play the No.
8 seed Orlando Magic (30-35) in the first round.

--Field Level Media

Basketball

Report: NBA leaning heavily toward Disney World

YESTERDAY AT 17:31
Basketball

Mayo Clinic, NBA partner for league antibody study

YESTERDAY AT 15:04
Related Topics
Basketball
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Basketball

Report: NBA leaning heavily toward Disney World

YESTERDAY AT 21:49
Basketball

Report: NBA leaning heavily toward Disney World

YESTERDAY AT 17:31
Basketball

Mayo Clinic, NBA partner for league antibody study

YESTERDAY AT 15:04
Basketball

Report: NBA lottery expected to have same format as '19

19/05/2020 AT 00:46

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Basketball

NBA star reveals his mother is in a coma, urges people to take coronavirus seriously

00:03:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Basketball

Steph Curry reacts as NBA postponed – Keeping people safe is first and foremost

00:00:50
Play Icon
Play Icon
Basketball

‘It’s a scary situation’ – NBA coaches and players react as player diagnosed and league postponed

00:03:56
Play Icon
Play Icon
Basketball

'Legends never die' - LeBron on Kobe Bryant

00:00:59
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Football

‘It's like a nightclub!’ - Tuchel on Neymar

14 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

YESTERDAY AT 12:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Federer is the best ever' - Toni Nadal gives his views on GOAT debate

19/05/2020 AT 15:20
Play Icon
Formula 1

Motor racing-F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss

31/03/2020 AT 16:52
Liga

Frustrated Messi the difference as penalty sees off Sociedad

07/03/2020 AT 15:50
Australian Open

Big boys DO cry: Why women's sport will miss Andy Murray

11/01/2019 AT 11:02
Play Icon
Tennis

'Always more difficult to face Djokovic than Federer' - Toni Nadal

19/05/2020 AT 15:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: Corretja reveals the secrets of Nadal's serve

18/05/2020 AT 13:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Sports Explainer: Nadal's secrets of spin with huge forehand

18/05/2020 AT 09:12
Play Icon
Premier League

Maguire signs five-year Leicester City deal

09/09/2018 AT 10:20
DFL-Supercup

Bayern Munich thrash Eintracht Frankfurt to win DFL-Supercup

12/08/2018 AT 21:42
Premier League

Parker: Pogba has outgrown United because Mourinho can't manage him

24/07/2018 AT 10:15
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleReport: NBA leaning heavily toward Disney World
Next articleMotor racing-Indycar cancels two more races