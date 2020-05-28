Basketball

Bucks owner expects NBA vote next week, games in Orlando

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Following the NBA Board of Governors call on Friday, Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry said he expects a vote "early next week" before moving toward playoff games being played in Orlando in July.

"I think at the end of the day, we'll be in Orlando at Disney," Lasry said in
an interview on CNBC. "The question is going to be will we have all 30 teams
there, or will we have 24; whatever the number will end up being. But
hopefully, by the middle of July, we start playing again."

To be determined is whether the NBA will resume the regular season or skip to
the playoffs. A play-in tournament to determine the final spots in each
conference could be held, and has support from players, including Portland
Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard. Lillard said he wouldn't play if the
Blazers returned for regular-season games but didn't have a shot at the
playoffs.

Lasry told CNBC the expectation for Friday's call was to receive a number of
options for returning to practice and how to proceed with the remainder of the
2019-2020 season. Lasry said a final decision on those options is not likely
on Friday.

The NBA hiatus began on March 11, when Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested
positive for the coronavirus.

A typical timeline of the NBA season would involve the conference finals
before the NBA Finals, which began May 30 last season.

Delaying the start of the playoffs during the hiatus also led the league to
postpone the NBA Draft lottery, NBA Scouting Combine, and NBA Draft.

--Field Level Media

