Bucks owner expects NBA vote next week, games in Orlando

Following the NBA Board of Governors call on Friday, Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry said he expects a vote "early next week" before moving toward playoff games being played in Orlando in July.

"I think at the end of the day, we'll be in Orlando at Disney," Lasry said in

an interview on CNBC. "The question is going to be will we have all 30 teams

there, or will we have 24; whatever the number will end up being. But

hopefully, by the middle of July, we start playing again."

To be determined is whether the NBA will resume the regular season or skip to

the playoffs. A play-in tournament to determine the final spots in each

conference could be held, and has support from players, including Portland

Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard. Lillard said he wouldn't play if the

Blazers returned for regular-season games but didn't have a shot at the

playoffs.

Lasry told CNBC the expectation for Friday's call was to receive a number of

options for returning to practice and how to proceed with the remainder of the

2019-2020 season. Lasry said a final decision on those options is not likely

on Friday.

The NBA hiatus began on March 11, when Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested

positive for the coronavirus.

A typical timeline of the NBA season would involve the conference finals

before the NBA Finals, which began May 30 last season.

Delaying the start of the playoffs during the hiatus also led the league to

postpone the NBA Draft lottery, NBA Scouting Combine, and NBA Draft.

