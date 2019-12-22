LIVE

Fraport Skyliners - Löwen Braunschweig

Bundesliga - 22 December 2019

Bundesliga – Follow the Basketball match between Fraport Skyliners and Löwen Braunschweig live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 22 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Fraport Skyliners and Löwen Braunschweig? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Basketball teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Fraport Skyliners vs Löwen Braunschweig. Get all the latest on Basketball: fixtures, results and tables.

