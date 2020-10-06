It showed they could hold their own in

the series, even without two of their most potent playoff producers.

And so the Heat come in with a renewed sense of confidence as they look to

even the best-of-seven showdown in Game 4 on Tuesday night at the NBA bubble

near Orlando. Miami dropped its first two against Los Angeles by double-digit

margins before responding with a 115-104 win Sunday that swung the momentum in

its favor, at least for the time being.

"We're going to win," Heat swingman Jimmy Butler said of Game 4. "We're going

to compete. We're not going to lay down; we're going to fight back in this

thing and even it up 2-2."

Butler almost singlehandedly led Miami to its triumph Sunday, scoring 40

points to go with 13 assists and 11 rebounds in his first career playoff

triple-double. He accomplished the feat while playing 45 minutes for the

second consecutive game, as Goran Dragic (foot) and Bam Adebayo

(neck/shoulder) remained sidelined by their injuries sustained in Game 1.

"How else do you say it other than Jimmy effing Butler," Heat coach Erik

Spoelstra said of his star's big performance. "This was a very urgent game,

and he was doing it on both ends of the court. Just put his imprint on every

important part of the game."

Good news for Butler: Adebayo has been upgraded to questionable for Game 4,

saying Monday the decision would be up to the team's medical staff. Dragic was

once again listed as doubtful.

"I'm doing everything I can do," Dragic said. "It does feel better than when

it happened. But we'll see. I don't have a timetable yet."

Though getting Adebayo back would be a boon for the Heat, the Lakers can take

solace knowing they remain in control of the series.

"I don't feel like we're concerned," Los Angeles star LeBron James said after

his team's Sunday loss. "We're not concerned. We know we can play a lot

better. We have another opportunity to take a commanding lead on Tuesday. You

relish that opportunity."

A clear area where Los Angeles can improve is in turnovers. The Lakers

committed 10 in the first quarter alone in Game 3, one more than they had

total in Game 2. They finished the contest with 20, James being responsible

for eight and Anthony Davis five.

Davis was further bogged down by foul trouble -- he was called for three in

the first half alone -- and finished with 15 points. James had 25 points, 10

rebounds and eight assists.

"I just have to be better," Davis said. "Both ends of the floor. Foul trouble,

bringing the energy to the team -- the team relies on me bringing the energy

to start the game. When you pick up two fouls, guys come in earlier, things

like that. So I just have to be better."

The Lakers haven't dropped back-to-back games all postseason.

"I like how we respond after losing a game," Los Angeles reserve forward

Markieff Morris said.

