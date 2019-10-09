BUZZ-HK-listed Tencent at 6-week low as NBA fans in China seek refund

29

** Stock tops the most actively traded shares in late trade.

** Some Chinese National Basketball Association (NBA) fans have asked for streaming subscription refunds from exclusive service provider Tencent amid a deepening free speech row, a move that could cause the tech giant financial pain.

** Tencent had said in July that nearly 500 million people watched last season's NBA games on the company's video platform, up threefold since the 2014-15 season.

** As of Tuesday's close, the stock had risen 3.1% this year.

** Tencent has underperformed the Hang Seng Commerce & Industry Index sector by 2.3 percentage points in the past one month.

** The Hong Kong Hang Seng sub-index tracking information technology firms falls 1.3%.

** The Hong Kong Hang Seng sub-index tracking information technology firms falls 1.3%.

** The Hang Seng China enterprises index eases 0.1%, and the benchmark index slides 0.6%.