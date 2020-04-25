Cameroon F Eboua declares for NBA draft

Paul Eboua, a 6-foot-9 power forward from Cameroon, declared for the 2020 NBA Draft.
The 20-year-old confirmed his decision Saturday with ESPN.
Ranked as the No. 53 draft-eligible prospect in the ESPN 100, Eboua played
professionally in Italy's top division last season with Pesaro and averaged
7.4 points and 5.3 rebounds.
"This last year in Pesaro was a great experience for me," Eboua told ESPN.
"They provided a wonderful atmosphere to get better in and I definitely tried
to take advantage of that as much as possible. I believe NBA teams saw the
energy, athleticism, competitiveness I bring every moment I am on the floor
and that I'm definitely not afraid of a little contact."
Eboua, who has a 7-foot-3 wingspan, has been on the NBA radar since he was 16
and took part in the Jordan Brand Classic international game in Brooklyn,
N.Y., and the Adidas EuroCamp in Treviso, Italy.
--Field Level Media