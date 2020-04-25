Cameroon F Eboua declares for NBA draft

Paul Eboua, a 6-foot-9 power forward from Cameroon, declared for the 2020 NBA Draft.

The 20-year-old confirmed his decision Saturday with ESPN.

Ranked as the No. 53 draft-eligible prospect in the ESPN 100, Eboua played

professionally in Italy's top division last season with Pesaro and averaged

7.4 points and 5.3 rebounds.

Basketball Report: Five-star recruit Maker entering NBA draft 4 HOURS AGO

"This last year in Pesaro was a great experience for me," Eboua told ESPN.

"They provided a wonderful atmosphere to get better in and I definitely tried

to take advantage of that as much as possible. I believe NBA teams saw the

energy, athleticism, competitiveness I bring every moment I am on the floor

and that I'm definitely not afraid of a little contact."

Eboua, who has a 7-foot-3 wingspan, has been on the NBA radar since he was 16

and took part in the Jordan Brand Classic international game in Brooklyn,

N.Y., and the Adidas EuroCamp in Treviso, Italy.

--Field Level Media

Basketball Sport-On this day: Died April 25: John Havlicek, American basketball player YESTERDAY AT 06:00