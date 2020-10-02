Carter, 43, was named as the recipient of the 2019-20 NBA Sportsmanship Award

on Thursday. The award is designed to honor a player who best represents the

ideals of sportsmanship on the court.

Now an analyst, Carter received 143 first-place votes and 2,520 points in

voting by NBA players. Brooklyn's Garrett Temple (1,746) and Oklahoma City's

Steven Adams (1,632) finished second and third in the voting.

Sacramento's Harrison Barnes (1,418), Detroit's Langston Galloway (1,244) and

Memphis' Tyus Jones (1,016) were also finalists for the award.

The six finalists were awarded 11 points for each first-place vote, nine for

each second-place vote, seven for each third-place vote, five for each

fourth-place vote, three for each fifth-place vote and one for each

sixth-place vote.

Memphis' Mike Conley was last year's winner.

Carter was the No. 5 overall pick in the 1998 NBA Draft and played his first

six-plus seasons with the Toronto Raptors, winning the Rookie of the Year

award in 1999 and the NBA Dunk Contest in 2000. He made eight consecutive

All-Star teams (2000-07).

The Atlanta Hawks were the final stop of Carter's 22-season journey, as he

spent the past two campaigns as a veteran presence on a young team. He also

played with the then-New Jersey Nets (2004-09), Orlando Magic (2009-10),

Phoenix Suns (2010-11), Dallas Mavericks (2011-14), Grizzlies (2014-17) and

Kings (2017-18).

Carter averaged more than 20 points per game in 10 seasons, with a career high

of 27.6 in 2000-01.

He retired with career averages of 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists

per game.

--Field Level Media

