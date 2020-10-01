The Celtics reached the Eastern Conference finals before losing to the Miami

Heat in six games and Ainge indicated Walker's health was an issue the entire

time.

The 30-year-old's three-time surgically repaired left knee was hampering him

throughout the 2 1/2 months the team spent at the ESPN Wide World of Sports

Complex.

"I could see, even when he was (in Boston) before the bubble started, which is

why he was shut down a little bit and doing strength training and trying to

prepare himself for the playoff run and the intensity of the playoff run, but

he was definitely not himself," Ainge said during a season wrap-up conference

call on Thursday.

"In fairness to Kemba, he doesn't want to say that. He doesn't say that to our

coaches. He doesn't say that to you, the media. He doesn't say that to me. I

haven't heard one excuse from him. But watching the games, even the games we

won, even the games where he played well, I could tell he wasn't the same

physically as he was in October, November, December. So we're going to try to

get that Kemba back."

Walker averaged 20.4 points in his first season with Boston after spending

eight seasons with the Charlotte Hornets.

He was an All-Star for the fourth time and also averaged 4.8 assists and 3.9

rebounds while shooting 38.1 percent from 3-point range. Walker knocked down

180 3-pointers in 56 games, and would have topped 200 for the fourth straight

season if not for the coronavirus pandemic interrupting the season.

But in the postseason, Walker shot just 31 percent from long range in 17

outings while averaging 19.6 points.

"Even not at his best, he still averaged 19 or 20 points per game in the

playoffs," Ainge said. "He still is a really good player, but he's not what he

was. There's nothing more frustrating for an athlete to be on the biggest

stage in the world in your sport and not be able to be yourself. I've been

there before as a player. It's not fun. It's stressful."

The Celtics are built around young stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as they

search for their first title since 2008.

Brown was signed to a reported four-year, $115 million extension prior to the

2019-20 season while Tatum is currently scheduled to make $9.9 million next

season as part of his four-year, $30 million rookie pact.

Ainge sounds confident that Tatum's salary should be will taking a big leap

soon.

"Jayson knows how much we like him," Ainge said. "We have a good relationship.

Jayson likes it here, so I'm confident that we'll be able to work something

out this summer -- this offseason, I should say."

--Field Level Media

