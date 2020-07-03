Basketball

Celtics' Hayward will leave NBA bubble for baby's birth

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

Boston forward Gordon Hayward said Friday he will leave the team -- and the NBA bubble near Orlando, Fla.

-- when it's time for the birth of his fourth
child if the Celtics haven't been eliminated.

Hayward's wife, Robyn, is due in September. The Eastern Conference semifinals
are set to begin Aug. 30, with the conference finals scheduled to commence by
Sept. 15.

Report: NBA plans Chicago 'bubble' for Delete Eight

16 HOURS AGO

If the Celtics are still in the playoffs after the baby's born, Hayward will
be required to quarantine for four days upon his return to Florida and have
multiple negative tests for COVID-19 before he can rejoin his team.

Hayward, 30, said his family takes priority.

"That's a pretty easy decision for me on that," Hayward said via video
conference call. "I've been there for the birth of all my children."

Boston (43-21) is in third place in the Eastern Conference, 9 1/2 games behind
the Milwaukee Bucks and three behind the Toronto Raptors. Still, many expect
the Celtics to make a run for the conference title.

Hayward was a key contributor for Boston before the season was halted on March
11 for the coronavirus pandemic. In 45 starts, he averaged 17.3 points, 6.5
rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

--Field Level Media

NBA reveals COVID-19 total up to 25

YESTERDAY AT 17:37
