China denies it asked NBA to fire Morey

Silver stated Thursday at the Time 100 Health Summit in New York that he made

it clear to China in his response that Morey wouldn't be disciplined.

But China insists the request never happened.

"The Chinese government never posed this requirement," Chinese Foreign

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Friday.

Geng previously was quoted as saying that the NBA "knows better than anyone

else" about how to repair the relationship with China.

Morey's tweet created a rift between China and the NBA as well as major

financial implications for the league.

Silver's remarks on Thursday only continued the tension.

"Obviously, we made clear that we were being asked to fire him by the Chinese

government, by the parties we dealt with, government and business," Silver

said at the event. "We said, 'There's no chance that's happening. There's no

chance we'll even discipline him.'"

Silver said the league is ready to deal with the financial consequences of its

recent controversies in China, and added that the NBA already has experienced

"fairly dramatic" economic fallout. He did not reveal the league's monetary

loss.

In the days following Morey's tweet, Chinese state television decided to not

air the Brooklyn Nets-Los Angeles Lakers preseason games played in China, and

numerous Chinese companies suspended business with the NBA.

Silver said that while China has yet to put NBA games back on the country's

airwaves and losses have been substantial, the league will cope with whatever

ramifications come from Morey's Oct. 4 tweet in which he expressed support for

Hong Kong residents' desire for independence.

"I don't know where we go from here," Silver told "Good Morning America"

co-host Robin Roberts in his first U.S. interview about the league's conflict

with China since he returned home from the country. "The financial

consequences have been and may continue to be fairly dramatic."

Morey has kept a low profile in the wake of the since-deleted tweet that

included a logo and the words, "Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong."

Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta spoke out against Morey and his tweet, and

Rockets star James Harden said afterward, "We apologize. You know, we love

China. We love playing there," while standing next to teammate Russell

Westbrook in Tokyo.

The Rockets are very popular in China due to Yao Ming, the Chinese star who

spent his entire NBA career in Houston. Yao serves as president of the Chinese

Basketball Association, which suspended its relationship with the Rockets due

to Morey's tweet.

One of the criticisms of the NBA in days following Morey's tweet has been what

critics view as the league's softened stance in which it is trying to appease

both sides of the issue. While the league and some players apologized for the

backlash to Morey's tweet, the league also backed his ability to take a stand

on the issue without speaking for the team.

Among those to lob criticism is President Donald Trump, claiming San Antonio

coach Gregg Popovich and Golden State coach Steve Kerr "don't want to say

anything bad" about China.

Another issue was the league's use of the word "regrettable" in its initial

statement -- a word Silver contends referenced the Chinese government's

reaction, not Morey's tweet itself.

When talking about the media's coverage of the controversy on Thursday, Silver

said "frankly (it) was confusing to me when I got home (from China). Only

because I had thought we'd taken a principled position. I thought we hadn't

so-called acquiesced to the Chinese.

"Maybe I was trying too hard to be a diplomat," Silver continued. "I didn't

see it as my role as the commissioner of the NBA to weigh in on the substance

of the protest, but to say here's this platform for free expression."

Hong Kong, which is under Chinese rule, is in the midst of months-long

pro-democracy protests -- sometimes violent -- with Beijing sensitive to

foreign influence on the unrest.

--Field Level Media