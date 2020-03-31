Chinese Basketball Association delays restart indefinitely

The league was shut down in January due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, a

pandemic that also led the NBA and all sports in North America to go on hiatus

in March.

Chinese officials reportedly have concerns about asymptomatic carriers of the

coronavirus.

The General Administration of Sport issued the order on Tuesday, which erased

plans the league formulated for safely resuming the season with two sites for

its 20 teams to play and stay while finishing the regular season.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported last week this is the same approach the NBA

intends to follow, housing players and staff at hotels in the Bahamas or Las

Vegas and sequestering them from the general population.

CBA teams have been informing players that they still intend to return to play

and would have more information in the coming weeks, ESPN reported.

--Field Level Media